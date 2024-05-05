Jeremy Sharp celebrates a goal during Fremantle's clash against Richmond in round eight, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE has made the most of its second trip to Victoria for the year, brushing off a spirited Richmond outfit to post a 54-point victory.

As players shielded their eyes from the Sunday afternoon sun, Fremantle enjoyed a seven-goal final quarter to ultimately win 15.13 (103) to 6.13 (49) on the MCG.

In a physical contest, emotions boiled over in the dying minutes, resulting in a melee deep in Fremantle's attack initially between Nat Fyfe and Nathan Broad, and resulting in a Jye Amiss goal.

A career-high four-goal haul from Josh Treacy led the way for the Dockers up forward, while young midfield duo Hayden Young (30 disposals, two goals) and Caleb Serong (38 disposals, 601 metres gained) set the game alight.

RICHMOND           1.3     1.7     4.11       6.13 (49)  
FREMANTLE          3.4     6.8     8.11     15.13 (103)  

GOALS
Richmond: Lefau 2, Sonsie, Ralphsmith, McIntosh, Mansell
Fremantle: Treacy 4, Young 2, Darcy 2, Amiss 2, Walters, Sharp, Johnson, Frederick, Banfield