Greg Clark in action during West Coast's clash with Essendon in round 11, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

SEVEN players from league leaders East Perth and six from reigning premiers East Fremantle feature in the 34-man WAFL State squad to face South Australia at Optus Stadium next month.

To be coached for the third consecutive season by Cam Shepherd, the West Australians will be chasing their first win over SA since a 26-point triumph in Adelaide back in 2018.

Among those selected include last year’s State captain Matthew Jupp, Sandover Medallist Hamish Brayshaw, former West Coast Eagle Greg Clark, along with mid-season draft prospect Jasper Scaife from West Perth.

Scott Baker, Executive Manager – Footballer Operations at the WAFC (West Australian Football Commission), is confident the team can get the job done against a talented SA line up.

>> CHECK OUT THE FULL SQUAD BELOW

“The focus at selection was to deliver a mix of players with experience who will match up well against the SANFL, to give Cam Shepherd and his coaching staff their best chance of success,” Baker said.

“Picking in form players with a strong desire and commitment to represent their state was also a key consideration.”

The squad gathered for its first training session at Ernest Johnson Reserve last night.

The match against South Australia will be played on Sunday, May 19 at Optus Stadium from 12.40pm AWST as a curtain raiser to the AFL match between the West Coast Eagles and Melbourne.

The state game will be shown LIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App.

WAFL players at WA state squad training in April 2024. Picture: WAFL

WA STATE SQUAD

Jacob

Blight

Peel Thunder

Hamish

Brayshaw

East Perth

Jye

Chalcraft

Swan Districts

Greg

Clark

Subiaco

Regan

Clarke

Perth

Mitch

Crowden

East Perth

Cam

Eardley

East Fremantle

Oliver

Eastland

Claremont

Thomas

Edwards

Swan Districts

Zac

Guadagnin

West Perth

Jed

Hagan

East Fremantle

Scott

Jones

East Perth

Matthew

Jupp

East Fremantle

Tyler

Keitel

West Perth

Harrison

Macreadie

East Perth

Jack

Mayo

Subiaco

Luke

Meadows

West Perth

Milan

Murdock

East Fremantle

Matthew

Parker

South Fremantle

Chad

Pearson

South Fremantle

Noah

Pegoraro

West Perth

Bailey

Rogers

Claremont

Nik

Rokahr

Swan Districts

Trey

Ruscoe

West Coast Eagles

Jasper

Scaife

West Perth

Angus

Schumacher

East Perth

Angus

Scott

East Perth

Jack

Sears

Peel Thunder

Michael

Sellwood

Peel Thunder

Ben

Sokol

Subiaco

Brynn

Teakle

East Fremantle

Fraser

Turner

East Fremantle

Jesse

Turner

Swan Districts

Stan

Wright

East Perth