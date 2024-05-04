The WAFL has named a 34-man squad to take on the SANFL on Sunday, May 19

Greg Clark in action during West Coast's clash with Essendon in round 11, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

SEVEN players from league leaders East Perth and six from reigning premiers East Fremantle feature in the 34-man WAFL State squad to face South Australia at Optus Stadium next month.

To be coached for the third consecutive season by Cam Shepherd, the West Australians will be chasing their first win over SA since a 26-point triumph in Adelaide back in 2018.

Among those selected include last year’s State captain Matthew Jupp, Sandover Medallist Hamish Brayshaw, former West Coast Eagle Greg Clark, along with mid-season draft prospect Jasper Scaife from West Perth.

Scott Baker, Executive Manager – Footballer Operations at the WAFC (West Australian Football Commission), is confident the team can get the job done against a talented SA line up.

>> CHECK OUT THE FULL SQUAD BELOW

“The focus at selection was to deliver a mix of players with experience who will match up well against the SANFL, to give Cam Shepherd and his coaching staff their best chance of success,” Baker said.

“Picking in form players with a strong desire and commitment to represent their state was also a key consideration.”

The squad gathered for its first training session at Ernest Johnson Reserve last night.

The match against South Australia will be played on Sunday, May 19 at Optus Stadium from 12.40pm AWST as a curtain raiser to the AFL match between the West Coast Eagles and Melbourne.

The state game will be shown LIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App.

WAFL players at WA state squad training in April 2024. Picture: WAFL

WA STATE SQUAD