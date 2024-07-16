The AFL is set to walk back its rule limiting clubs' access to their Next Generation Academy players for this year's draft

Isaac Kako celebrates a goal during Vic Metro's Marsh U18 National Championships Boys match against Vic Country on July 14, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON would be able to match a bid on highly rated small forward Isaac Kako at any stage of this year’s draft after the AFL informed clubs of a set of expected changes to its draft and player movement rules.

Kako is a member of the Bombers’ Next Generation Academy system and under the current rules the club would not have been able to match a bid until after pick No.40.

However, club chiefs were briefed today in Perth on changes set to be applied this year that will see all clubs have access on their Next Generation Academy players from pick one onwards. Kako is viewed as the best NGA prospect in the draft pool and a possible top-15 pick.

It sees the AFL reverting to rules that saw the Western Bulldogs match a bid at pick No.1 on NGA product Jamarra Ugle-Hagan in 2020 before access on NGA players was phased back to outside the top 20 and then outside the top-40. The League has taken the move to act now so not to see numbers of Indigenous or diverse talent further decline.

The AFL Commission will decide in August on a range of rules and ultimately rubber stamp them however there was a view amongst the clubs that changes to NGA access should not be delayed and fall in line with the other bidding systems for father-sons and Northern Academy players, as previously revealed by AFL.com.au.

St Kilda’s NGA pair Adrian Cole and Lennox Hoffman and West Coast’s Malakai Champion are among the other prospects who could be top-40 players who will benefit from the rule change.

Among other changes the AFL has put to clubs as proposed changes for 2024 include: rookies to have the capacity to remain on the rookie list for up to five years (increased from three) subject to games eligibility; introducing contract length as a key determinant in the free agency compensation formula; and allowing father-sons to be listed as rookies instead of senior-listed players if they do not receive a bid in the national draft.

There still remains differing views around when changes should be applied on draft’s bidding system, draft value index and the points discount for clubs.

The trading of picks two years in advance is expected to be brought into this year’s trade period, while trading of mid-season picks will likely come in next year, clubs were told.