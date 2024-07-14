Vic Metro pose with the cup after winning the 2024 Marsh U18 Championships over Vic Country at Marvel Stadium on July 14, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

LUKE Trainor has kicked a goal from point blank range after a 50m penalty in the dying seconds clinched a one-point win for Vic Metro over Vic Country, seeing his side claim the Marsh Under-18 National Championships title in crazy circumstances. 

Vic Country grabbed a five-point lead with 90 seconds to play in the thrilling title-deciding game to give them the late advantage when half-forward Archer Day-Wicks snapped truly from the goalsquare. 

But Metro had one last play, with Vic Metro defender Trainor getting a free kick just outside the 50m arc. He was awarded a 50m penalty for a Vic Country opponent encroaching on the protected area, seeing Trainor brought to five metres from goal and kick truly to give his side the win with the final kick of the carnival.

It ended an under-18 classic, with Metro grabbing the trophy with the 12.13 (85) to 13.6 (84) win at Marvel Stadium.

Trainor was the late hero but Metro had plenty more, with tall forward Harry Armstrong proving his first-round draft stocks with five goals, including three in the second quarter, and several important grabs.

Small forward Isaac Kako ended his championships with another three goals and Josh Dolan booted two, while tall forward Thomas Sims was inaccurate but a threat in attack. 

Vic Metro captain Jagga Smith (25 disposals, eight clearances) was everywhere, while Jesse Dattoli (20), Murphy Reid (19) and Christian Moraes (19) were also important for Metro. Josh Smillie had 16 disposals and eight clearances.

Country looked in control when small forward Joe Berry kicked his third goal midway through the final term, before Vic Metro kicked three of the last four goals to clinch the title in the battle of the two unbeaten teams. 

Berry was excellent throughout and is a top-15 pick contender, while fellow Murray Bushrangers prospect Jack Whitlock was also very good in Country's front half with two goals, 13 disposals and seven marks. 

Harvey Langford kicked a goal from 19 disposals, nine score involvements and five clearances and capped his carnival by being named a joint winner of the Larke Medal as the best players of the championships alongside Allies midfielder Leo Lombard

Country midfielder Xavier Lindsay was close to best afield with 30 disposals and eight tackles, while Tobie Travaglia continued his growth as a potential first-round pick with 25 disposals and nine contested disposals. 

VIC METRO          2.3    5.8    8.11  12.13 (85)
VIC COUNTRY      3.1    6.2    9.5    13.6 (84)

GOALS
Vic Metro: Armstrong 5, Kako 3, Dolan 2, Ashcroft, Trainor
Vic Country: Berry 3, Whitlock 2, Day-Wicks 2, Faull, Hynes, Ivisic, Lalor, Langford, Onley

