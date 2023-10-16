Bigoa Nyuon marks during VFL round 22, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne has added another tall to its list, completing a deal for Richmond's Bigoa Nyuon on Monday.

The Kangaroos brought in Nyuon, 22, in exchange for pick No.65.

TRADE HUB All the latest player movement news

It comes just days after North signed ex-Swan Toby Pink as a delisted free agent.

Nyuon has played just one AFL game, making his debut for the Tigers against Hawthorn in round nine, 2022.

"Biggie is an athletic key defender who stood out to us with his ability to take intercept marks and his versatility to play as ruck," North head of football talent Brady Rawlings said.

"The Tigers have a few tall options down back and in the ruck, so he's searching for an opportunity to play senior football.

Bigoa Nyuon celebrates with fans during round nine, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

"We look forward to welcoming him into the club and seeing his attributes further develop here."

North Melbourne had been searching for some readymade key defenders to replace McKay – who officially departed on Tuesday as a free agent – and cover the loss of Griffin Logue, who is set to miss most of next season after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament in July.

The Kangaroos were light on for talls down back with Aidan Corr and Kallan Dawson, who recently signed a deal for 2024, the only two contracted for next year before the additions of Pink and Nyuon.