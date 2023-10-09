Ben McKay handballs during North Melbourne's clash against Sydney in round 10, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

NORTH Melbourne is well placed to launch a raid on West Coast's No.1 draft pick after being offered selection No.3 as compensation for departing free agent Ben McKay.

McKay's move to Essendon was confirmed on Tuesday, with the 25-year-old signing a six-year deal after eight years at North Melbourne.

TRADE HUB All the latest player movement news

TRADE TRACKER Get the details of every trade as they happen

INDICATIVE DRAFT ORDER Your club's picks as they stand

The Kangaroos will receive Pick 3 as compensation meaning, as it stands, the Kangas now hold picks two, three, 15 and 21 in this year's draft plus a host of selections in next year's draft, boosted by its assistance package from the AFL.

AFL.com.au reported on Monday the Roos are now expected to put forward an offer for Gold Coast's first-round pick, now Pick 11, while they are also expected to target West Coast's No.1 pick.

McKay had taken his time to decide on his future before AFL.com.au revealed in September he had chosen Essendon ahead of Hawthorn.

Learn More 09:32

He will add much-needed strength to Essendon's key defensive group and play under coach Brad Scott, who was at North Melbourne when he was drafted.

McKay will join another ex-Roo, Todd Goldstein, at the Bombers next year while St Kilda's Jade Gresham is also expected to land at Essendon as a free agent.

The Eagles are open to trading the top selection, most likely in a deal that would land them multiple high-end picks to kick-start their rebuild.

They have fielded some initial interest from potential suitors who have their sights set on Harley Reid.

Ben McKay after North Melbourne's win over Gold Coast in round 24, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

West Coast have been willing to trade high-end picks in the past and split their top selection last year, handing over pick No.2 in return for No.8 and No.12.

They used those picks to land West Australian youngsters Reuben Ginbey and Elijah Hewett, and have local top-five prospect Daniel Curtin on their radar this year.

"This time last year we didn't think we were going to do that, but things evolved and we thought it was the best option," Eagles list boss Rohan O'Brien said on Monday.

"That's why we're keeping an open mind at the moment.

"It depends on where those picks are and who we feel we can get with those picks."

More to come ...