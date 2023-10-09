Todd Goldstein during the round 21 match between North Melbourne and Melbourne at Blundstone Arena, August 6, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

TODD Goldstein has officially joined Essendon as an unrestricted free agent after 315 games for North Melbourne.

Goldstein, 35, has signed a one-year deal with the Bombers, reuniting with former coach Brad Scott.

The veteran holds the record for the most hitouts in VFL/AFL history and was an All-Australian in 2015.

Goldstein's move comes after former Bomber Andrew Phillips decided to retire at season's end.

Essendon's No.1 ruckman Sam Draper underwent surgery on his groin in September and isn't expected to be back in main training until January.

Emerging ruckman Nick Bryan, 21, re-signed with the Bombers for a further two years in September.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity Essendon has presented to me to continue my career and I look forward to joining a list with great potential," Goldstein said.

"I'm really excited to support and challenge Sam Draper and Nick Bryan as they continue to drive to be the best rucks they can be. I have admired their progression and look forward to working with them closely this pre-season.

"I can't wait to get started and look forward to making a valuable contribution to Essendon – on and off the field.

"I want to thank the North Melbourne footy club for the opportunity to play football for more than 17 years and to their supporters for their unwavering support throughout my career."