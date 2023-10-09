Melbourne, Fremantle and Port Adelaide will be known as Narrm, Walyalup and Yartapuulti respectively across rounds seven and eight of the 2023 NAB AFLW competition

THREE clubs will be known by different names for the next two weeks in an acknowledgement of AFLW's Indigenous Rounds.

As they have previously done in the AFL men's competition, Fremantle will be known as Walyalup and Port Adelaide as Yartapuulti.

Melbourne has previously used the name Narrm for both the men's and women's competitions.

Narrm players line up ahead of round four, season seven, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Walyalup has changed its logo for the two rounds, replaced by a design created by former player and NGA coach Roger Hayden.

"Walyalup is the Noongar country in and around Fremantle, and similar to the lead of Melbourne Football Club renaming to Narrm last season, we will be referred to as Walyalup in 2023," CEO Simon Garlick said at the start of the year.

Yartapuulti also has a specially designed logo for the two Indigenous rounds, spanning rounds seven and eight, created by Brooke Rigney-Lively and First Nations-owned creative agency Ochre Dawn.

"In Kaurna, ‘Yarta’ means place or land and ‘Puulti’ means sleep or death, which is the name the Kaurna people gave the land around the Port River," Kaurna senior Uncle Mickey Kumatpi Murrutya O'Brien said.

"As a Kaurna person that was born here on this peninsula, I am thankful and grateful to Port Adelaide, not only for the opportunity they gave me as a player at this wonderful club but also this opportunity to share my culture and this connection to this place being Yartapuulti – the place of sleep."

Narrm was the first club to take the initiative for a name change, which was "designed to acknowledge and educate on Australia's Indigenous history, while encouraging productive conversations within Melbourne football club's member and supporter base, as well as the wider football community."

Narrm is a Woiwurrung word and the traditional Aboriginal name for Melbourne. It is translated from oral language, so there are several variants (including the commonly used Naarm), but all are accepted.