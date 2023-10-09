Hawthorn forward joins the AFLW Fantasy podcast to chat playing in her Fantasy league

Greta Bodey celebrates a goal during the AFLW R2 match between Hawthorn and Western Bulldogs at Mars Stadium on September 10, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

GRETA BODEY won a premiership last year with Brisbane and is keen to add some silverware to her Fantasy trophy cabinet in the first season of AFLW Fantasy.

With some experience playing men's AFL Fantasy, Bodey was excited for the opportunity to play AFLW Fantasy this season against some of her mates, including her new Hawthorn teammates.

Taking her knowledge from the men's game, she was happy with her starting squad with Laura Gardiner and Kate Hore who are scoring well as forward listed players.

AFLW FANTASY Pick your team NOW

Kristy Stratton and Emily Bates were two team mates Bodey started with but has since traded them out.

"I upgraded Emily (Bates) a little too early."

Bodey shares where she's currently ranked in her league and her plans for the rest of the season.

Plenty of your questions are answered in another jam-packed episode of the Official AFLW Fantasy Podcast.

Episode guide

1:30 - The top score of round six was a whopping 1644.

3:30 - Gemma pats Ebony Marinoff on the back for her 153 while Warnie celebrates Charlie Rowbottom's 133.

6:20 – Jamie Lambert posted her highest Fantasy score.

9:40 – An ACL injury will see Steph Chiocci out for the rest of the season.

11:00 – Mia Busch was a late in which hurt some playing the captaincy loophole.

13:30 – Trade considerations for round seven including moving on Matilda Scholz.

15:40 – Greta Bodey joins the show.

17:10 – Why Greta didn’t pick herself in her team.

18:20 – Which gun Hawk midfielder has picked herself in her own team?

19:50 – How playing AFLW Fantasy compares to the men’s game.

21:30 – Which players Greta is targeting for the run home.

25:15 – Who Gemma is beating in her league.

26:25 – Why Amy Smith isn’t scoring as well in recent weeks.

28:15 – How to generate cash on the bench.

30:40 – Are we rage trading Nina Morrison?

33:00 – The top defenders.

35:40 – If you want to grab some cash, Erin Hoare is an option for a cheaper ruck.

37:50 – Alice Edmunds or Mim Strom?

38:55 – Has Maddie Prespakis overtaken her sister as best Fantasy option?

41:40 – If you’re looking at a defender, Belinda Smith could be your option according to Gemma.