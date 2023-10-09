Check out all the latest trade news from around the League

Dan McKenzie, Esava Ratugolea and Jack Ginnivan. Pictures: AFL Photos

SUNS EYE UNCONTRACTED SAINT

GOLD Coast has an interest in uncontracted St Kilda wingman Dan McKenzie, who is yet to be offered a new deal to remain at the Saints.

A number of clubs have enquired about McKenzie as a potential free agent or rookie option, with the Suns' interest understood to be the firmest after his campaign was blighted by soft tissue injuries.

McKenzie hasn't played senior football since June last year after battling a series of significant calf issues, having emerged as the Saints' first-choice wingman earlier in the 2022 season.

Daniel McKenzie celebrates a goal during round seven, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The 27-year-old is an unrestricted free agent and could also be available as a rookie for clubs, should he not receive an extension offer from St Kilda.

Elsewhere, the Saints are set to secure journeyman ruckman Tom Campbell to a new deal to remain at the club in 2024.

The 31-year-old has featured just twice for the club since being signed as a delisted free agent at the end of 2021 and has played 56 senior games across 12 seasons on an AFL list.

Despite being a perennial back-up, Campbell is highly regarded internally and often been included in the 26-man squad across his two seasons at RSEA Park, winning the Robert Harvey best clubman award last week at the Trevor Barker Award. – Riley Beveridge, Josh Gabelich

DOCKERS SET HENRY DEMANDS

FREMANTLE will haggle for an early second-round pick in return for wantaway wingman Liam Henry, who has requested a trade to St Kilda.

The two clubs remain a fair way apart in negotiations after the opening day of the Trade Period, with the Saints not willing to send a premium selection west in return for the uncontracted 22-year-old.

Henry was offered a deal to stay at the Dockers and enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2023, playing 16 games and averaging 20.4 disposals having arrived at the club when it matched a Next Generation Academy bid on him at pick No.9 in 2019.

St Kilda is currently armed with picks No.12, 33 and 54, as well as its full suite of future selections, with Fremantle list manager David Walls targeting an early second-round pick in return for the classy Henry.

Liam Henry during Fremantle's game against West Coast in R22, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"We're probably still a fair way apart, so there's a bit of work to be done. I'm confident we will get somewhere, but it's not happening any time soon, I wouldn't think," Walls said on Monday.

"I think, if you were to value Liam on how he's played and this year's draft, that's where he sits (first-round pick). But he is out of contract, so I think he's an early second-round pick."

St Kilda is set to lose restricted free agent Jade Gresham to Essendon and uncontracted youngster Nick Coffield to the Western Bulldogs, with Saints list manager Stephen Silvagni hopeful of hashing out a deal by next Wednesday's trade deadline.

"I've got a good relationship with David Walls," Silvagni said.

"Hopefully we can work through that and find something that's reasonable for both clubs." – Riley Beveridge

COULD CLUBS TARGET FAN-FAVOURITE PIE?

CLUBS are expected to explore premiership forward Jack Ginnivan's availability during this year's Trade Period after contracted Fremantle gun Lachie Schultz requested a move to Collingwood on Monday.

Schultz, who hit a trigger in his deal for 2024 midway through this season, expressed a desire to join the reigning premiers on the opening day of the Trade Period.

Fremantle later released a statement saying that Schultz had "enquired about the possibility of returning to Victoria for family reasons" but that he was a "required player who still has a year to run on his contract".

Jack Ginnivan in action during Collingwood's win over Geelong in round 22, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Clubs have since expressed that Ginnivan could become a trade target should a move to Collingwood eventuate for Schultz, with the small forward having already seen his senior opportunities dry up throughout the year.

Ginnivan started just nine of the Pies' 26 games this season, but was recalled to the side's best 22 for their Grand Final victory over Brisbane.

The 20-year-old former rookie is contracted for next season having signed a two-year deal upon being elevated to the club's senior list in 2022, while he has kicked 58 goals from 42 senior matches for the club.

Schultz entered the season as a free agent, having been cut and re-rookied by the Dockers in 2020, but hit a trigger in his contract midway through the campaign that ensured his future at Fremantle until at least 2024. – Riley Beveridge

PICK 10 UP FOR GRABS

ADELAIDE, Melbourne and North Melbourne will now push for Gold Coast's pick No.10, which has become the next trade target for clubs trying to push up the draft board.

After the Suns did a deal with the Western Bulldogs on Monday to move back from pick No.4, the Suns have been in talks with clubs to again shift back from No.10 and in doing so pick up more points to match for their Academy quartet.

The Crows are eyeing a hand of picks at No.9 and 10, with their haul boosted by the end of first round compensation pick they were awarded for free agent Tom Doedee departing for Brisbane.

It goes with their other second-round selections (No.22 and 25) and could also be packaged within a deal as the Crows trade in Suns tall Chris Burgess.

Melbourne's hand after their No.5 selection currently sits at picks No.13, 26 and 34 and a combination could also be put forward to the Suns for the top-10 pick that came from the Bulldogs, while North have a big suite of selections over the next two years, boosted by their assistance package from the AFL. – Callum Twomey

HAWKS TARGET PICK FOR FORWARD

HAWTHORN is chasing a pick inside the first 25 for Jacob Koschitzke, who has requested a trade to Richmond.

The key forward is out of contract, with the Tigers expected to offer a late selection to get the deal over the line.

Richmond currently holds picks No.27, 48 and 66 in the first four rounds of the draft.

Jacob Koschitzke ahead of the game between Hawthorn and Melbourne in R23, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Koschitzke played 12 games for the Hawks this season for a career tally of 48 senior appearances over the past three years.

The Tigers have targeted him as they look to add to their forward line stocks, with champion goalkicker Jack Riewoldt retiring and Tom Lynch returning from a serious foot injury.

The Hawks are set to bring in tall forward Mabior Chol from the Gold Coast after the key forward nominated Hawthorn as his preferred new home. – Callum Twomey

DECISION ON NO.1 PICK COULD WAIT

WEST Coast could wait until after the trade period ends to weigh rival interest in trading for the No.1 selection, with the pick swaps window to give extra time for clubs to put forward their best offers.

North Melbourne has made a target of trading up to the No.1 choice to take Bendigo sensation Harley Reid, while Hawthorn is also looking to move up the board from its current position at No.3, with Reid also in its sights.

But the Eagles could also hold their decision until closer to the draft – or even until draft night – given players are unlikely to be a part of any deal that could sway them into trading the selection in the trade period before it closes next Wednesday night.

West Coast list manager Rohan O'Brien on the first day of the 2022 Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period. Picture: AFL Photos

A 'picks only' trade period runs from Monday, October 23 through to Friday, November 10, with clubs then again able to trade selections when the draft begins on November 20.

Waiting until closer to the draft would also see any decision to shift back down the order come with some better information on where certain prospects will land.

Reid did not test at the Draft Combine over the weekend due to a knee issue he had late in the season, but impressed clubs with his interviews across the weekend.

The Kangaroos are best placed to make the Eagles a strong offer given their hand of picks No.2, 14 and 19 this year as well as their first-rounder next year and two end-of-first rounders in 2024 from the AFL's assistance package.

Rivals are also expecting the free agency compensation pick for Ben McKay's move to Essendon come in at No.3. – Callum Twomey

POWER MAKE ESAVA PLAY

PORT Adelaide's swift move to trade out its future first-round pick for two second-round selections will see the Power put forward pick No.23 for Esava Ratugolea.

The Power split their 2024 first-rounder for Fremantle's second-rounders this year and next, with Port set to offer this year's pick for the key defender.

Ratugolea wanted to go to the Power last year but was held to his contract when Port offered pick 31 for him, but this year is unsigned and has again requested a move to Alberton Oval.

The Cats will have to weigh up the Power offer for the 25-year-old, who has played 75 games for the club. – Callum Twomey

Esava Ratugolea during the round 10 match between Fremantle and Geelong at Optus Stadium, May 20, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

KANGAS FLOAT STEPHENS DEAL

NORTH Melbourne will put pick No.43 on the table for Sydney midfielder Dylan Stephens after Carlton rebuffed a similar offer for contracted small defender Zac Fisher.

As revealed by AFL.com.au on Sunday, the Kangaroos put forward their earlier third-round selection in a potential deal to lure Fisher to Arden Street after he requested a trade midway through last week.

But the Blues will ask for more in negotiations around Fisher, who played only 12 of a possible 26 games at Ikon Park this season but still has two years remaining on his contract.

Carlton is likely to ask for future picks in any deal for wantaway midfielder Paddy Dow, who officially requested a trade to St Kilda on Sunday, with Blues list boss Nick Austin saying the club wants more than a third-round selection in return for Fisher.

"We've been pretty clear that won't get it done," Austin said on Monday.

Dylan Stephens celebrates a goal in round seven, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

"Zac's got two years to run (on his contract) and has been offered a pretty good opportunity at North Melbourne to further his football. I don't think it's going to be a difficult one to get done, but there's a fair bit going on.

"The deal will need to reflect the opportunity that he's been offered and also the two years to run on the contract."

North Melbourne has subsequently held discussions with Sydney around pick No.43 now being used in a deal for Stephens, who unlike Fisher is uncontracted having managed just 43 games across four years with the Swans.

"We've had initial discussions around the early third rounder (for Stephens)," Kangaroos list boss Brady Rawlings said.

"Obviously, they would probably want a little bit more than that. We'll see how that progresses. There's enough goodwill there and I think we'll get something done pretty early in the Trade Period." – Riley Beveridge

BLUES WAIT ON HOLLANDS INTEREST

CARLTON is still exploring its interest in Gold Coast youngster Elijah Hollands, though the contracted midfielder is yet to formally request a trade away from the Suns.

Hollands has held discussions with Gold Coast officials over his future amid concrete interest from Carlton, where he would be paired with his younger brother Ollie, but hasn't yet indicated a firm desire to move.

The Suns have been willing to listen to offers for the talented 21-year-old, who has played just 14 games across three seasons for the club, but would need to be satisfied in a trade given he remains contracted for 2024.

The Blues, meanwhile, are still assessing what their draft hands both this year and next will look like ahead of a window where midfielder Paddy Dow and contracted small defender Zac Fisher have requested trades to St Kilda and North Melbourne respectively.

Elijah Hollands in action during the 2023 VFL Grand Final between Gold Coast and Werribee. Picture: AFL Photos

Carlton is likely to ask for future picks in any trade for Dow, given it will need points next year to match father-son bids on the Camporeale twins, while it has told North Melbourne it will need to offer more than pick No.43 to secure Fisher.

The Blues are currently hamstrung by the fact they start this season's Trade Period with only one selection inside the top 75, their first pick at No.16, but have a full suite of future selections to work with.

Gold Coast is looking to push picks into the future and landed the Dogs' 2024 first rounder as part of a deal for pick No.4 on Monday, while the club has also asked Hawthorn for a future second-round selection in a deal for contracted forward Mabior Chol. – Riley Beveridge

DECISION ON SWANS VETERAN ON HOLD

SYDNEY veteran Sam Reid will need to wait until after the Trade Period to learn if he will secure another deal at the Swans.

The 31-year-old missed the entire season after suffering a hamstring injury late in the pre-season that eventually required season-ending surgery in May.

Reid is now back to full fitness and has been spotted inside the Swans' headquarters almost every day across the past month.

The key forward is preparing to play on in 2024 but will need to see where things sit after Sydney takes care of its business during the Trade Period, after acquiring free agents James Jordon and Joel Hamling across the past few days.

Sam Reid during a practice match between Sydney and Carlton at Blacktown International Sportspark, March 03, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Sydney has also received indications from Collingwood vice-captain Taylor Adams and Melbourne ruckman Brodie Grundy that they want to move to the Swans.

The Swans announced on Monday morning that Ryan Clarke, Will Gould, Hugo Hall-Kahan, Cameron Owen, Lachlan Rankin and Marc Sheather haven't been offered new contracts for next season.

Reid has endured a tough injury run in the second half of his career, playing more than 10 games twice just since 2018, but the Victorian did play 18 games in 2022 and could provide some coverage behind Logan McDonald, Hayden McLean and Joel Amartey next year. – Josh Gabelich