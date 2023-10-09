Charlotte Baskaran and Amber Clarke are the AFLW Rising Star nominees for round six, 2023

HAWTHORN'S Charlotte Baskaran and Essendon's Amber Clarke are the AFLW Rising Star nominees for round six, 2023.

Clarke was instrumental in the Bombers' thrilling win over Geelong on Sunday, kicking two goals as well as picking up 16 disposals and 281m gained.

Essendon's first ever AFLW draft selection, Clarke was snapped up by the Bombers with pick no.4 in the 2022 NAB AFLW Draft.

She is childhood friends with her fellow nominee Baskaran, with the two competing in junior athletics competitions together.

Baskaran had 12 tackles in the Hawks' loss against St Kilda on Saturday, as well as 14 disposals and two clearances.

Baskaran was selected by the Hawks with pick no.9 in the 2022 NAB AFLW Draft.

Neither Baskaran or Clarke have been nominated for the Rising Star award before.