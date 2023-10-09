Jade Gresham has told St Kilda he wants to play at Essendon next year

Jade Gresham celebrates a goal during the round 24 match between Brisbane and St Kilda at the Gabba on August 26, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

ST KILDA free agent Jade Gresham has told his club he wants to move to Essendon next year.

Gresham, 26, is a restricted free agent, meaning the Saints can elect to match the Bombers' contract offer and force a trade if they are not satisfied with the compensation pick allocated to them.

Having first been flagged by AFL.com.au's Gettable in August, Gresham's request will cap a busy free agency period for the Bombers, who are set to also land North Melbourne pair Todd Goldstein and Ben McKay.

Jade Gresham has officially informed St Kilda he will be heading to Essendon as a free agent. Now just waiting to see the deal and on what the compensation is looking like - Bombers get their other two free agents today in McKay and Goldstein. @AFLcomau @traderadio — Callum Twomey (@CalTwomey) October 9, 2023

Essendon list manager Adrian Dodoro told Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio on Monday morning that paperwork had been lodged for both Goldstein and McKay.

Gresham has played 136 games and kicked 136 goals across eight seasons at St Kilda since being drafted at pick No.18 in 2015.

He enjoyed his best season in 2018, when he booted 35 goals and amassed 387 disposals in 22 games. He played 23 games this season including the elimination final loss to GWS.