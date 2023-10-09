Taylor Adams' move to Sydney won't be a straightforward process, with Collingwood not prepared to let the veteran midfielder go easily

Taylor Adams during Collingwood's training session at Olympic Park Oval on September 20, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

COLLINGWOOD footy boss Graham Wright insists Taylor Adams remains a required player despite the veteran's trade request to Sydney.

Adams made his trade request official on Sunday having missed out on the Magpies' premiership win through injury.

He has one season left on his existing contract with the club.

Speaking to Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio, Wright said the Magpies maintained a strong relationship with Adams and didn't rule out keeping the vice-captain at Collingwood.

"Players have got a right to explore. Taylor's got a year to ago (on his contract), we see him as a required player. We've told him that," Wright said.

"He informed us yesterday he'd like to look at a possible move to Sydney.

"He's contracted, so there's certainly a way that he stays. Our relationship's really strong with Taylor and we've had some good conversations, but he's requested that trade."

Wright said the Magpies were yet to discuss a possible transaction with Sydney.

"We'll have a look at it, but he (Adams) knows that it might not get done and he's playing with us," Wright said.

"We've had a little bit of a look but we haven’t actually spoken to Sydney."

Sydney said its desire to trade in Adams as well as ruckman Brodie Grundy from Melbourne comes in a bid to boost its midfield and emulate recent premiership teams' experienced list profiles.

Brodie Grundy in action during Melbourne's training session at Gosch's Paddock on September 6, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Geelong claimed the 2022 flag with the oldest team in AFL/VFL history with an average age of 28, while Collingwood this year was crowned premiers with an average age of 27 and eight months.

Luke Parker aside, the Swans' midfield unit is centred around Errol Gulden, James Rowbottom and Chad Warner, who are all under the age of 23, while injured co-captain Callum Mills is still just 26.

"We've got the youngest midfield in the comp, in an era where the most successful teams of the last two years have had the most experienced midfield group," Swans football boss Charlie Gardiner told Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio.

"We think (Grundy) can really add to us in that department (and) that is (also) why we have an interest in Taylor (Adams).

"We need some support around our midfield."

Meanwhile, Wright also dismissed talk that John Noble - another of Collingwood's Grand Final heartbreak stories - could follow Adams out the door.

Noble played all 23 home-and-away games this year but was dropped for the finals series.

"We really understand and sympathise with John but he's just signed a three-year deal and we see him as part of what we're doing as well," Wright said.