Paddy Dow is set to depart Carlton in the upcoming trade period

Paddy Dow celebrates a goal during Carlton's win over St Kilda in round 21, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON midfielder Paddy Dow has requested a trade to St Kilda.

The 23-year-old had been in talks with both the Saints and Sydney, with AFL.com.au's Riley Beveridge reporting on Sunday that the Saints have won the race.

Paddy Dow has requested a trade to St Kilda after 73 games across six seasons at Carlton.

AFL.com.au reported on Saturday that with Sydney focusing its attentions on securing James Jordon, Brodie Grundy, Taylor Adams and Joel Hamling, its interest in Dow did not evolve.

The Blues will not delist Dow, meaning any trade with the Saints will need to be negotiated during the player movement window.

The Saints, who will also need to do a deal with Fremantle to sign wingman Liam Henry, currently hold picks 12, 32 and 53 in this year's draft plus their selections in 2024. They will also get a compensation pick should free agent Jade Gresham depart, while the expected departure of Nick Coffield to the Western Bulldogs would further boost the club's suite of picks.

A former No.3 draft pick, Dow has played just 14 games in the past two seasons under Michael Voss.

He got more opportunities in 2023, playing 10 games, but dropped out of the side for finals. He averaged 21.8 disposals and 6.5 clearances across the final month of the home and away campaign.

He has played 73 games for the Blues since being drafted in 2017.

Speaking on Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio last week, recently retired North Melbourne player Jack Ziebell said Dow was good enough to play regular senior football.

"I actually think Paddy Dow has been harshly dealt with at Carlton, to be fair," Ziebell said. "I reckon he's got some unbelievable talent (and has) been starved of opportunity.

"When he’s been given that opportunity, and obviously we're not in the four walls of that football club and we're not sure exactly how he's performing to those standards, but from the outside looking in, he’s got some ability."