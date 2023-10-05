Hawthorn could use draft picks and Tyler Brockman in an offer to West Coast for the prime No.1 draft selection

Tyler Brockman celebrates a goal during Hawthorn's clash against Richmond in round 19, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

HAWTHORN will target the No.1 draft pick from West Coast and use wantaway forward Tyler Brockman in trade negotiations, Hawks head of football Rob McCartney has confirmed.

As reported by AFL.com.au's Inside Trading on Wednesday, Hawthorn could use its first pick (currently No.3), a future pick and Brockman in an offer for the prime selection, enabling access to gun draft prospect Harley Reid.

Speaking to Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio on Thursday, McCartney said the Hawks were preparing to make their play after successfully trading up the draft board last year to snare Josh Weddle.

"If we can get in a little higher at any stage, we're very open-minded to that," he said.

"The Josh Weddle one has proven to be a good decision in getting a little bit higher in the draft.

"If you can turn a pick three into a pick one and the resources you put around it aren't to the detriment of the long-term success of the group, then we'd be willing to have that conversation with West Coast."

The 20-year-old is keen to return home to Western Australia after three seasons at Hawthorn, with the Eagles' interest in him "genuine".

It allows the Hawks to use the 26-gamer in negotiations for pick No.1.

"He's a ripper, young Tyler. He has a young family, little twins who are just beautiful. Being closer to home is really important to him," McCartney said.

"As much as we'd love him to stay … we see the reasons why it is important for him to return home.

"There’s a genuine interest for Tyler to be at West Coast, so Tyler being part of that conversation is definitely real."

Meanwhile, the Hawks expect to hear from Gold Coast key forward Mabior Chol, who has attracted interest from multiple clubs, on whether he'll seek a trade to the club as soon as the end of this week.

"I think he's edging closer (to a decision). The end of the week is probably a real timeline," McCartney said.

"We like what we see in Mabior. He's played 60 games of AFL footy. He spent season 2022 at the Gold Coast playing regular AFL footy and topped their goalkicking list.

"We see that there’s definite opportunity for him to play regular AFL footy for us."

McCartney said the Hawks envisage Chol combining with key forward Mitch Lewis long-term.