The Power have confirmed they are interested in Tigers ruckman Ivan Soldo

Ivan Soldo battles with Jarrod Witts during the R7 match between Richmond and Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium on April 30, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide football boss Chris Davies says if Ivan Soldo wants to leave Richmond, the door is open at Alberton.

Speaking on Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio, Davies reaffirmed Port's desire to chase key defenders Esava Ratugolea and Brandon Zerk-Thatcher, and also made no secret of the fact it wanted to bolster its ruck stocks.

Out-of-contract Western Bulldog Jordon Sweet has already expressed his desire to join Ken Hinkley's team, but Davies said the club would be "more than open" to Soldo coming as well.

"Ivan's in that situation where … he wants to be a first ruck," Davies said.

"Whether he's going to be able to do that at his existing club is a question he needs to answer himself.

"We definitely have a need in that area and if he was in a situation where he wanted to leave Richmond, then we would be more than open to him coming.

"We need a genuine No.1 ruckman, so we're in the market for that type of player."

Soldo is contracted with the Tigers until the end of 2024.

With the club's pursuit of key defenders and ruckmen in full swing, Davies spoke about the futures of Brownlow medallist Ollie Wines and young wingman Xavier Duursma.

As reported in AFL.com.au's Inside Trading on Wednesday, Duursma is gathering interest in Victoria.

"There was nothing in Ollie's exit interview that would suggest he wants to go and we're not in a situation where we want Ollie to leave our club," he said.

Ollie Wines pictured after Port Adelaide's clash against Carlton in round 18, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"If we're going to move up the ladder next year, what we need is Ollie Wines to be playing better footy than he did this year, not for Ollie Wines to be at another club."

Davies said Duursma had not indicated a desire to leave, although understood things could change quickly.

"I don't think there's any real reasons for Xavier to leave the club, but equally if he came to us and said he wanted to, we'd have some decisions to make," he said.

"Right now, I think it's more likely than not that he's with Port Adelaide next year."