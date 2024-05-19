Ollie Wines is recovering well after being subbed out of Sunday's match against Hawthorn due to heart palpitations

Ollie Wines after being subbed out of Yartapuulti's game against Hawthorn in R10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

YARTAPUULTI'S Brownlow medallist Ollie Wines has recovered from heart palpitations and is expected to play next weekend.

Wines was substituted out of the Power's one-point win against Hawthorn on Sunday with a recurrence of a heart problem.

The Power star sometimes experiences a condition where his heart is out of rhythm.

The 2021 Brownlow winner sank to his haunches when nearing a passage of play late in the first quarter against the Hawks and then slowly made his way to the interchange bench.

He also experienced heart palpitations during a game against Melbourne in April 2022. He was also subbed out of that game and sent to hospital, where a heart irregularity was diagnosed.

On Sunday, Wines remained at Adelaide Oval and his coach Ken Hinkley said the midfielder had recovered from the episode by post-game.

"Ollie has dealt with this condition for a while now," Hinkley said.

"It's an issue in-game when it happens because you have to treat him and to do that you have to take him out of the game.

"Ollie is actually well. It's not something that he can't handle."

Wines has medication for the issue and knows, when it flares, he must remain calm and reduce his heart rate.

"He's had it happen twice now in games, it's happened before at training," Hinkley said.

"And he's really comfortable, he's really calm about it.

"You can imagine when something like that is going on it can be a little bit rattling.

"But he's experienced it now, he knows exactly what happens ... we expect Ollie will play next week."

Wines self-diagnosed his problem with about 80 seconds remaining in the first quarter against the Hawks.

"He said my 'heart's out of rhythm', basically," Hinkley said.

"He came off with his own accord ... more importantly than anything else, Ollie is really comfortable with it.

"He knows what's going on and he knows how to treat it and he doesn't get any more stressed than he needs to."

Hinkley said he felt sorry for Hawthorn after his club's great escape: an implausible, record-equalling, one-point win.

Darcy Byrne-Jones soccered the match-winning goal with two seconds remaining, the only time the Power led in the entire game in a heartbreaker for the Hawks and coach Sam Mitchell.

"The rational part of my mind thinks, sure, there's some positives in the game somewhere," Mitchell said.

"But my emotional part of me is just not feeling any of them just at the minute."

The Power trailed by 41 points some 23 minutes into the third quarter before kicking the last six goals of the game.

"In some ways you feel a bit sorry for them," Hinkley said of Hawthorn.

"But in this sport, you have to take the win."

Of the nature of Byrne-Jones's goal, Hinkley said: "We play a lot of soccer at training.

"Sometimes people might think we play too much but, gee, we got a return today in a really, really important second."