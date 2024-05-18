Check out all the best players from this weekend's VFL, SANFL and WAFL action

L-R: Caleb Poulter, Jhye Clark, Luke Parker. Pictures: AFL Photos

STATE Leagues around the country are underway, and we'll bring you a wrap of all the action.

Check out how your team fared in the VFL, SANFL and WAFL this weekend.

State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: Casey Demons v Brisbane at Casey Fields, Saturday May 18, 11.05am AEST

Jarryd Lyons put his hand up for a senior recall in the Lions’ seven-point win over Casey with a 32-disposal, seven-clearance display.

Dev Robertson was also important for the Lions, kicking 1.1 from 22 disposals and also managing four clearances and eight tackles.

Jimmy Tunstill was busy in the engine room with 27 disposals and five clearances, while Darragh Joyce was a pillar in defence with 15 marks and 20 disposals.

Kalin Lane dominated in the ruck with 41 hitouts, two clearances and seven disposals while forward Luke Lloyd kicked one goal from 16 disposals and took nine marks.

Defensive duo James Madden and Zane Zakostelsky had 15 disposals and five marks and nine and three respectively.

Forward Brandon Ryan had 11 disposals and five marks.

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: Williamstown v Carlton at DSV Stadium, Saturday May 18, 3.05pm AEST

After less than a quarter in the big time back in round seven, Jaxon Binns has returned to what he does best - racking up the numbers at state league level.

The midfielder finished with 28 disposals and six clearances in Carlton's nail-biting five-point loss to Williamstown on Saturday afternoon.

Key defender Lewis Young impressed with 22 disposals and eight marks, while Lachie Cowan was among the best with 20 touches, seven marks and seven tackles.

Young trio Rob Monahan, Ashton Moir and Harry Lemmey kicked one goal apiece.

Ashton Moir slots it and the Blues are within seven points 🤯



Ashton Moir slots it and the Blues are within seven points 🤯

Rookie Alex Mirkov carried the truckload for the Blues, finishing with 44 hitouts, five clearances and 12 disposals.

Billy Wilson (15 touches) and Domanic Akuei (seven) were the only other senior-listed players in action as injuries take a toll on Carlton’s stocks.

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: Collingwood v Werribee at Victoria Park, Saturday May 18, 11.05am AEST

Out-of-favour forward Ash Johnson kicked 1.2 while untried midfielder Ed Allan was among the Pies best with five clearances, 15 disposals and nine tackles.

Defender Tew Jiath had 20 touches, while Charlie Dean was a pillar up back with eight marks and 21 disposals.

Small defender Jakob Ryan had five marks and four tackles to go along with his 14 disposals, while midfielder Harry DeMattia was busy with 17 disposals and a clearance.

Category B rookie Wil Parker had 16 disposals and seven tackles playing as defender.

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: Essendon v North Melbourne at Windy Hill, Sunday May 19, 2.10pm AEST

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: Coburg v Geelong at Piranha Park, Saturday May 18, 1.05pm AEST

Dropped back to the VFL for a second time this season Jhye Clark has responded well with a standout performance in Geelong's 22-point win over Coburg on Saturday.

The 19-year-old picked up 27 disposals, six tackles, six clearances and two goals, almost mirrored by rookie Mitch Hardie with 28 touches, six tackles, seven clearances and two goals.

Mature-age recruit Shaun Mannagh slotted three goals from 19 disposals.

Lawson Humphries was busy with 23 touches and one goal, while 2023 draftee George Stevens also got plenty of ball with 24 disposals and a team-high seven tackles.

Rookie duo Ted Clohesy (19 disposals, four clearances) and Emerson Jeka (19 disposals, eight marks) did well, Mitch Knevitt slotted one goal from 13 touches and Phoenix Foster also kicked a major.

Other senior Cats in action included Connor O'Sullivan (16 disposals, eight marks), Oscar Murdoch (10 disposals) and Patrick Willis (15 disposals, five clearances).

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: Greater Western Sydney v Footscray at Blacktown ISP, Saturday May 18, 11.05am AEST

James Peatling put his hand up for a senior recall in the Giants’ 45-point loss to Footscray, kicking three goals to go along with his 25 disposals and 10 clearances.

Key forward Max Gruzewski kicked 2 goals from nine disposals and five marks, while Lachie Keeffe had 15 disposals and a goal playing predominantly forward, while also chopping out in the ruck.

Nick Madden did the bulk of the Giants’ ruck work, putting in a strong performance all over the ground with 15 disposals and eight clearances to go with his 24 hitouts.

First-year small forward Phoenix Gothard kicked a goal and laid six tackles to go along with his 14 disposals, while midfielder Toby McMullin was busy in the engine room with 21 and three clearances

Gothard absolutely launched this 🚀



Gothard absolutely launched this 🚀

Academy product Harry Rowston had 19 disposals, seven marks and two clearances, while defender Cooper Hamilton had 14 touches and five tackles.

Defender Josh Fahey had 18 touches and five tackles, while Wade Derksen had 14 disposals and four marks playing in the backline.

Midfielder Ryan Angwin had 12 disposals, while uncapped defender Joe Fonti had eight disposals and four marks.

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: Casey Demons v Brisbane at Casey Fields, Saturday May 18, 11.05am AEST

Untried midfielder/forward Oliver Sestan had a huge impact up forward, kicking four goals from 15 disposals in Casey’s seven-point loss to Brisbane.

Out-of-favour midfielder Bailey Laurie was busy in the engine room with five clearances and 24 disposals and five marks.

Key forward Matthew Jefferson kicked two goals from nine disposals, while NGA defender Andy Moniz-Wakefield was busy with 28 disposals and four marks.

Kynan Brown worked hard in the engine room with 23 disposals, while ruck Will Verrall had 19 disposals and nine clearances to go with his 16 disposals.

Lachie Hunter was quiet with 13 disposals and four marks, while defender Jed Adams had 13 disposals and eight marks.

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: Essendon v North Melbourne at Windy Hill, Sunday May 19, 2.10pm AEST

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: Sandringham v Richmond at Trevor Barker Beach Oval, Sunday May 19, 12pm AEST

State league affiliate: Sandringham (VFL)

This weekend: Sandringham v Richmond at Trevor Barker Beach Oval, Sunday May 19, 12pm AEST

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: Frankston v Sydney at Kinetic Stadium, Friday May 17, 7.35pm AEST

Another Luke Parker masterclass wasn't enough to get Sydney over the line against Frankston, with the Swans going down by 15 points on Friday night.

The veteran onballer collected 26 disposals, nine tackles and nine clearances in another best afield showing, but could come under scrutiny for an off-the-ball ball collision late in the game.

Parker appeared to run past the ball and made contact with Frankston player Josh Smith, which resulted in serious facial injuries for the Dolphins player.

Luke Parker was involved in this incident in the VFL.

Out of favour midfielder Angus Sheldrick was equally as brilliant, collecting a game-high 28 touches, seven clearances and six tackles, while first-year ruckman William Green impressed with 35 hitouts, five clearances and six marks.

Young forward Jacob Konstanty kicked two goals to go with his 17 touches and Caleb Mitchell was prolific with 27 touches and six marks.

Academy product Indhi Kirk (16 disposals, six tackles), young defender Jaiden Magor (14, five marks) and Caiden Cleary (13, four tackles) were among the action.

A misfiring Jack Buller kicked three behinds from his 15 touches and five marks, while Cooper Vickery (12 disposals, four marks), Joel Hamling (10 disposals) and Patrick Snell (nine) were also solid contributors.

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: Greater Western Sydney v Footscray at Blacktown ISP, Saturday May 18, 11.05am AEST

Caleb Poulter made a compelling case for a senior recall in Footscray’s 45-point win over the Giants, with his best-on-ground display featuring two goals, 29 disposals, eight marks and five clearances.

First-year midfielder Ryley Sanders had six clearances to go with his 24-disposal performance, while Rory Lobb split his time between the forward line and ruck, kicking 1.1 and winning 15 hitouts and three clearances.

Lachie McNeil was busy in front of the big sticks with three goals from 18 disposals and eight marks, while Anthony Scott was a clearance machine with seven clearances and two goals from 21 disposals.

Lachlan McNeil has kicked three in a row in the first quarter!



Lachlan McNeil has kicked three in a row in the first quarter!

Jordan Croft kicked two goals, while it was a frustrating day in front of the sticks for Arty Jones, kicking 0.3 from seven disposals.

Defender Jedd Busslinger was also impressive with his 26-disposal, 10-mark performance.

Forward Dom Bedendo kicked a game-high four goals from 13 disposals and eight marks, while Lachie Smith dominated in the ruck with 26 disposals and three clearances.

Key defender Buku Khamis had 14 disposals and six marks while Oskar Baker had 17 disosals and six marks

Young forward Charlie Clarke kicked a goal from his 10 disposals.