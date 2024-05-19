Harley Reid and Jake Waterman starred as the Eagles produced one of the upsets of the season over the Demons

Harley Reid celebrates after scoring a goal during the match between Waalitj Marawar (West Coast) and Narrm (Melbourne) at Optus Stadium in round 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

THE WAALITJ Marawar revival continued on Sunday night with a stunning upset over Naarm as young star Harley Reid overshadowed his superstar opponents to inspire a 35-point win at Optus Stadium.

Just nine months after collecting the wooden spoon, the Eagles notched their third win in their past four home games and sent the Demons tumbling to seventh on the ladder with a 16.9 (105) to 10.10 (70) win that underlined how dangerous they have become in 2024 if underestimated.

Reid was central to the win with 21 disposals, seven clearances and two goals, fending off Demons midfield duo Christian Petracca and Clayton Oliver in one brilliant passage that was symbolic of his game, while kicking a NAB Goal of the Year contender from a centre clearance.

Meanwhile, key forward Jake Waterman continued his own outstanding season and climbed to equal top in the Coleman Medal race with a bag of five goals that took his season tally to a career-best 29.

It was a stunning team performance built on physicality and pressure, with the young team refusing to take a backwards step against the 2021 premiers and playing with the spirit they targeted as a non-negotiable this season.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 01:44 Reid show runs rings around Dees in scintillating showing Harley Reid pulls out all the tricks as he leads the way for a Waalitj Marawar upset win

00:47 Reid’s ridiculous double fend on Demons stars Harley Reid shows plenty of dash and dare against Christian Petracca and Clayton Oliver before setting up a goal

00:48 Neal-Bullen nails one to bring Narrm right back Alex Neal-Bullen kicks an important goal for Narrm early in the second half

00:29 Brown bends one home from the impossible angle Ben Brown produces an incredible goal from the boundary to bring Narrm right back

00:47 Reid burns off Petracca, kicks Goal of the Year contender Harley Reid burns off Christian Petracca from the centre bounce before slotting a remarkable goal on the run

00:51 Early Dees disaster as bruising contest sees Lever subbed out Jake Lever has been taken out of the match for Narrm following this incident

00:43 Waterman welcomed back with perfect start Jake Waterman picks up where he left off with an early goal in his return match from a concussion issue

They responded every time the Demons looked like making a run and then broke away in the final quarter, kicking four goals to one to kick 100 points for the third time this season against a wayward Demons team that would have finished the round in third with a win.

The Eagles were switched on from the very start, with Waterman taking two contested marks in the opening minute and slotting a set shot from 50m to re-open his account after missing last week with concussion.

Fellow key forward Jack Darling, who finished with three goals and 12 tackles, also showed he was up for the fight with a crafty goal out of mid air, which resulted in an accidental head knock for Jake Lever and saw the Naarm defender substituted before quarter-time.

A big reason for the Eagles' fast start was midfielder Tim Kelly, who had 10 of his 30 disposals in the opening term, while Reid was electric, giving the home team a 14-point lead when he burst out of the centre to kick a memorable 45m goal on the run.

The Eagles kept up their physical, high-pressure approach after quarter-time and quickly found themselves with a 27-point lead after Ryan Maric and Darling converted set shots, putting the Demons in a dangerous position if they couldn't respond quickly.

Well held for most of the first quarter, Petracca won a big centre clearance to set up Kade Chandler, with Ben Brown then wobbling through a snap from tight on the boundary line to cut the margin to nine points.

By half-time, four of Dees' six goals had come from stoppages and it was clear they needed to limit the Eagles' inside 50 advantage (27-15) and spend more time in their front half to get their noses in front after the main break.

In a third-quarter armwrestle, they achieved the first and finally got an inside 50 advantage (14-10), but wayward kicking proved costly as they put on 3.7 and made no ground on the scoreboard.

Reid was again the star for the Eagles, first in the midfield, where he laid his double fend-off on premiership stars Oliver and Petracca before setting up a goal for Darling.

Then, after four straight behinds for the Demons, he outmuscled Blake Howes to win a contest in the pocket and motored in for his second goal to give the Eagles an 18-point lead at the last break, which proved enough as they celebrated a memorable win.

Reid explodes for his biggest highlight yet

The memorable moments are piling up nine games into Harley Reid's career, but his explosive goal from the midfield on Sunday tops them all. After collecting a groundball at the back of a centre clearance halfway through the first quarter, Reid burnt away from Christian Petracca, taking three bounces before converting on the run from 45m. As usual when Reid does something special, the Optus Stadium crowd responds in a way that can lift the No.1 pick and his teammates, spelling danger for opponents.

Eagles target ruck star

There was a clear target on Max Gawn's back early on Sunday, with the premiership captain bumped into repeatedly off the ball as he made his way around Optus Stadium. The Eagles' physical approach to the ruckman was most obvious in the first quarter and could not be ignored by his teammates once Jack Darling floored him with a bump well off the ball. The tactic made sense, given the perceived advantage Gawn would have over Bailey Williams in the ruck, and the six-time All Australian did win his individual battle, finishing with 27 hitouts and six clearances.

Bailey J. Williams compete in a ruck contest with Max Gawn during the match between Waalitj Marawar (West Coast) and Narrm (Melbourne) at Optus Stadium in R10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

WAALITJ MARAWAR 4.3 7.7 12.8 16.9 (105)

NARRM 2.1 6.1 9.8 10.10 (70)

GOALS

Waalitj Marawar: Waterman 5, Darling 3, Reid 2, Ryan 2, Cripps, Ginbey, Hunt, Maric

Narrm: Fritsch 3, Brown, Chandler, McAdam, Neal-Bullen, Petracca, Pickett, Windsor

BEST

Waalitj Marawar: Reid, Waterman, Kelly, Darling, McGovern, Ginbey, Duggan

Naarm: Oliver, Fritsch, Gawn, Petracca, Salem

INJURIES

Waalitj Marawar: Nil

Naarm: Lever (concussion)

SUBSTITUTES

Waalitj Marawar: Tyrell Dewar (replaced Luke Edwards in the fourth quarter)

Narrm: Taj Woewodin (replaced Jake Lever in the first quarter)

Crowd: 43,408 at Optus Stadium