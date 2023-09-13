Jordon Sweet wants a move interstate after not being able to crack the Bulldogs' AFL side this season

Jordon Sweet competes with Rowan Marshall during the Western Bulldogs' clash against St Kilda in round 18, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

WESTERN Bulldogs ruckman Jordon Sweet has officially requested a trade to Port Adelaide.

One of the best performed rucks in the VFL, Sweet has played just 11 senior games since being drafted in 2018 and did not feature in the AFL this year.

TRADE HUB All the latest player movement news

AFL.com.au's Inside Trading reported in July that Sweet had attracted interest from rival clubs and the Bulldogs confirmed on Wednesday South Australian has requested a trade to the Power.

In a statement, the Bulldogs said they were "keen to retain Jordon having had a contract on the table for majority of the year, however the ruckman has a desire to return to his home state".

Speaking on AFL.com.au's trade and draft show Gettable last week, Bulldogs list and recruiting manager Sam Power said the club remained hopeful Sweet would recommit.

"We've had a deal on the table for Jordon for the majority of the year," Power told Gettable.

Learn More 32:48

"He's had a really good and consistent year at VFL level. He's really improved his game, which is a credit to him and the work he's put in. It's just unfortunate he's sitting behind a very good ruckman and the All-Australian ruckman.

"Tim English played every game this year, which made it hard for Jordon. But we really want to keep Jordon. We see him as having a bright future, so hopefully we're able to get something done.

"Clearly, there's generally a bit of movement from a ruck perspective across the last few years. That seems like it may happen again this year. But from our end, our priority is to keep Jordon. We can see the bright future that he has."