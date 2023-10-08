Check out all the latest trade news from around the League ahead of the start of the 2023 Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period

Zac Fisher, Taylor Adams and Will Graham. Pictures: AFL Photos

AFL.com.au presents Inside Trading, with breaking news and the best analysis of the AFL trade landscape covering contracts, re-signings, free agents, the AFL Draft and industry insights.

CATS' PICK BEING EYED OFF

CLUBS are tossing up ways they can move higher up the draft order over the next month, with Geelong's pick No.7 the next selection to be viewed by rival teams as a potential landing spot.

A handful of teams including Carlton and West Coast are among those with interest in getting higher up the draft order, having made enquiries with clubs about what it would take to shift into a better position. Melbourne, which holds picks 13 and 23, could also be another contender to shift up the board, as may North Melbourne given its suite of selections.

Geelong is viewed as a candidate to potentially trade back, or trade into the future, with clubs eyeing off its No.7 selection as a trade target.

Cats football boss Andrew Mackie recently told AFL.com.au's trade and draft show Gettable that the club would put its top-10 pick on the table for the right package during the upcoming trade window.

Clubs have already made serious plays for Gold Coast's No.4 pick, with the Western Bulldogs the frontrunners for that selection as they seek to get inside a potential bid on father-son prospect Jordan Croft.

The Dogs would likely part with pick No.10 as a starting point to get higher up the order, with clubs also considering what it would take to then nab that pick from Gold Coast as the Suns look to amass more draft points to match bids on their quartet of talented Academy stars.

Melbourne, Adelaide and North Melbourne are among the clubs with interest in the No.10 pick should it land with the Suns in their moves to accrue points. – Riley Beveridge, Callum Twomey

FISHER TALKS UNDERWAY

NORTH Melbourne has put pick 42 on the table for Carlton's Zac Fisher as the Roos look to land the versatile Blue.

Fisher last week underwent a medical with North before officially requesting a trade to the Kangaroos from Carlton, where he has two years to run on his deal.

The start of the trade discussions has seen the Roos put forward their third-round pick for the 25-year-old, who has played 107 games for the Blues since being drafted in 2016.

Blue Zac Fisher celebrates a goal against Collingwood in round two, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Carlton is expected to push for more in return for Fisher, who played 12 games this season and found his form late in the year as a rebounding half-back.

The Kangaroos are set to be busy players in the trade period, with Ben McKay departing as a free agent and the club looking to bring in Fisher and Dylan Stephens as well as making a target of the No.1 pick. – Callum Twomey

SWANS LOOK TO LOAD UP

SYDNEY'S pick No.23 shapes as a central plank in the club's bid to secure all of its trade targets, after winning a commitment from contracted Collingwood midfielder Taylor Adams on Sunday.

The Swans are set to be among the busiest clubs during this year's Trade Period and will also look to secure a deal for contracted Demons ruckman Brodie Grundy, having already secured free agent duo James Jordon and Joel Hamling.

As reported by AFL.com.au on Sunday, Adams is the next to signal his intentions to secure a move to Sydney after being offered a longer deal and having missed Collingwood's premiership victory due to a hamstring injury.

Taylor Adams handballs during Collingwood's match against Richmond in R3, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The Swans are unlikely to part with their first pick (currently No.11) in any potential deals for Adams or Grundy, meaning their second selection at No.23 is set to play a significant part in ensuring they can seal moves for all of their trade targets.

Sydney has pick No.23 courtesy of a swap deal with Hawthorn during last season's national draft, while it also currently has picks No.31, 44 and 52 among its suite of selections.

Adams, a 206-game player at both Greater Western Sydney and Collingwood, has one season to run on his contract at the Magpies but has been lured to a Swans team hoping to bolster their midfield depth. – Riley Beveridge

COMBINE STARS TAKE SHAPE

A NUMBER of draft hopefuls pushed their stocks over the weekend with excellent testing results in front of club recruiters at the Draft Combine.

Gold Coast Academy talent Will Graham, who could be the fourth Suns Academy prospect to land at the club this draft, was a standout across three tests, finishing second in the 20-metre sprint (2.915 seconds), equal second in the standing vertical jump (78cm) and equal third in the running vertical jump (95cm).

Small forward Aiden O'Driscoll blitzed the 20-metre sprint, claiming the top result with a run of 2.87 seconds ahead of Graham and Caleb Windsor (2.916 seconds). Lance Collard also ran a 2.92-second 20-metre sprint before winning the agility test.

Will Graham at the 2023 National Draft Combine. Picture: AFL Photos

Collard, who is tied to West Coast's Next Generation Academy, ran 8.157 seconds in the agility ahead of fellow WA product Koltyn Tholstrup (8.194 seconds) and Angus Hastie (8.204 seconds).

Zane Zakostelsky claimed top honours in the standing vertical jump (80cm) ahead of Graham, Phoenix Gothard and Mitch Edwards (78cm), while Darcy Wilson was the standout in the running vertical jump.

The Murray Bushrangers midfielder/forward, who finished second overall in the 2km time trial, jumped 98cm to finish ahead of top-five talent Zane Duursma (97cm), Graham and Kane McAuliffe (both 95cm).

Wilson was beaten in the 2km time trial by Sandringham Dragons wingman Tarkyn O'Leary, who stormed home with a run of 5:48 minutes before Wilson came through in 5:52. Ruckman Ethan Read, who could attract a top-10 bid for the Suns, was in third place with a run of 5:56 minutes. – Callum Twomey

DOGS FATHER-SON BIDES HIS TIME

KEY FORWARD prospect Jordan Croft is yet to officially nominate the Western Bulldogs under father-son rules, saying he will continue to hold discussions with the club before indicating whether he will head to the Whitten Oval.

Croft, a 201cm key forward, is the son of 186-game former Western Bulldogs player Matthew Croft and has emerged as a potential top-15 pick ahead of next month's national draft.

He enjoyed a sensational junior season with the Calder Cannons and Vic Metro, kicking 23 goals from 11 games at Coates Talent League level, where he displayed his speed and agility as a key forward target.

The Bulldogs are among the teams chasing pick No.4 from Gold Coast ahead of the national draft, mindful of their opening selection being swallowed by a bid for Croft, in a sign that they are planning for his arrival.

Jordan Croft at the 2023 National Draft Combine. Picture: AFL Photos

However, speaking at the national combine over the weekend, Croft reiterated he is yet to make a decision on whether he will join the Bulldogs and their array of talented young key forward prospects.

"There's still a lot of talks to have and a bit of time for me to make that decision," Croft told AFL.com.au.

"I definitely haven't solidified any decision just yet, but there's plenty of time. It probably comes up in every interview I have, but that's alright. I deal with it.

"There's a lot of expectation that comes with it (being a father-son) and a little bit of pressure. But good players are able to look past that and keep playing good footy. It didn't impact me too much this season, I don't think." – Riley Beveridge