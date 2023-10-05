Zac Fisher after the round 24 match between Carlton and GWS at Marvel Stadium, August 27, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON'S Zac Fisher has officially requested a trade to North Melbourne.

As flagged by AFL.com.au's Inside Trading last week, Fisher has nominated the Kangaroos as his preferred new home.

AFL.com.au's Cal Twomey confirmed the news on Thursday night that Fisher wants to land North.

Fisher fell out of selection favour in 2023 but sent a strong reminder of his talent later in the season when he was recalled to play off half-back from round 21.

He averaged 27 disposals over the last month of the home-and-away season before being dropped again for finals.

Fisher's manager Andrew McDougall told Gettable on Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio on Monday that the 25-year-old is chasing more opportunities at AFL level.

"It's probably more about opportunity for Zac. He loves all the players there, such a great club, Carlton, and he's got some really close friends," McDougall said.

Zac Fisher in action during Carlton's win over St Kilda in round 21, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"It's more an opportunity piece for him if things do eventuate. He's had a bit of interest from a few clubs, obviously getting dropped a few times in the lead-up.

"He came back into the side at Carlton and played half-back. He's got that versatility to play small forward, he'd probably like a bit more midfield time as well."