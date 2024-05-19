Adam Briggs is seen during the 2023 Brownlow Medal on September 25, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

RAPPER, record label owner and actor Adam Briggs, known as Senator Briggs, will in coming weeks go through the process to become an accredited AFL player agent.

Briggs is a high-profile Australian entertainer and recently starred in the worldwide Netflix smash hit Boy Swallows Universe, which added to a long catalogue of work for the artist, who has also been nominated for ARIA music awards as well as being a multiple national Indigenous music award winner.

He is now looking to add to his diverse skills by going through the AFL Players Association's accreditation course in coming weeks, which includes seminars and then an exam. The AFLPA runs the agent approval process.

Briggs is among a wider group of aspiring player agents applying for his accreditation, which would allow him to sign players and draft prospects and also engage in contract negotiations.

The Victorian and Yorta Yorta man is a well renowned AFL fan, supporting Essendon and previously performing at the MCG ahead of the annual Dreamtime at the 'G clash involving the Bombers and Tigers. He also attended last year's Brownlow Medal count.

Essendon next week faces the Tigers for this year's Dreamtime at the 'G clash.

Briggs has supported international mega stars including 50 Cent and Ice Cube as well as working with Australian artists The Hilltop Hoods, Paul Kelly and Midnight Oil, whilst also being the chair of the Adam Briggs Foundation.