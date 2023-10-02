After missing Carlton's finals matches Zac Fisher is considering options at another club

Zac Fisher after the round 24 match between Carlton and GWS at Marvel Stadium, August 27, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

ZIPPY Carlton utility Zac Fisher is eyeing more opportunity at a rival club after being left out of the Blues' pulsating finals run, player manager Andrew McDougall has confirmed.

As reported by AFL.com.au's Inside Trading last week, Fisher is expected to request a trade to North Melbourne, with a multi-year offer looming given he is contracted at Carlton for another two seasons.

Fisher fell out of selection favour in 2023 but sent a strong reminder of his talent later in the season when he was recalled to play off half-back from round 21.

The 25-year-old averaged 27 disposals over the last month of the home-and-away season before being dropped again for finals.

Fisher's manager McDougall told Gettable the pair would discuss his future over coffee on Monday afternoon.

"We're going to go have a coffee down in Southbank and have a chat about everything," McDougall said.

"It's probably more about opportunity for Zac. He loves all the players there, such a great club, Carlton, and he's got some really close friends.

"It's more an opportunity piece for him if things do eventuate. He's had a bit of interest from a few clubs, obviously getting dropped a few times in the lead-up, so I'll catch up with him after this and see what happens this week."

Quizzed on the sort of role North Melbourne pitched, McDougall said Fisher, nicknamed 'Slippery Fish' for his evasive skill, was keen on more midfield minutes and excelled off half-back.

"He came back into the side at Carlton and played half-back. He's got that versatility to play small forward, he'd probably like a bit more midfield time as well," McDougall said.

"A few clubs have spoken about what he could add for their team. He'd like to stay in Melbourne, so that was a priority for him, he's happy and settled here."

McDougall said it was "still a bit early" to speculate on what North Melbourne would have to pay up in a trade to secure Fisher's services.