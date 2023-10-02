Get a rundown of some of the key players who are expected to find a new home in the upcoming Free Agency and Trade periods

Brodie Grundy, Mabior Chol and Jade Gresham. Pictures: AFL Photos

The AFL's off-season is set to get underway once again with a host of players looking to switch clubs for 2024.

Ahead of the start of the Free Agency period on Friday and the Trade period getting underway next Monday, take a look on some of the players who are expected to be major talking points over the next few weeks.

Ben McKay



As revealed by AFL.com.au, the North Melbourne free agent has nominated Essendon as his new home after also having discussions with Hawthorn and Sydney. As a restricted free agent, the Kangaroos are able to match a bid for him when the free agency period opens on October 6.

Ben McKay after North Melbourne's win over Gold Coast in round 24, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

James Jordon

As reported by AFL.com.au, the Melbourne premiership player has nominated Sydney as his new home after deciding his future lies away from the Demons. The Swans will be able to sign Jordon as an unrestricted free agent after the 22-year-old was delisted at the end of 2020.

James Jordon in action during the R4 match between Melbourne and West Coast at Optus Stadium on April 9, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Jade Gresham

The St Kilda free agent put off a call on his future until the end of the season, with Inside Trading reporting he is expected to land at Essendon. He has also met with Richmond but appears unlikely to end up there.

Jade Gresham celebrates a goal during the match between St Kilda and Richmond at Marvel Stadium in round 22, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Todd Goldstein

As reported by Inside Trading, Essendon and Collingwood are in the running to land the veteran ruckman, who has told North Melbourne he will look to play elsewhere in 2024. As an unrestricted free agent, he does not need to be traded to reach his preferred club.

Todd Goldstein celebrates a goal during North Melbourne's clash against Melbourne in round 21, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Tom Doedee

The Crows free agent has had strong interest from Brisbane while Collingwood has also been in the frame, as reported by Inside Trading. The 26-year-old played 11 games in 2023 before suffering a season-ending knee injury.

Tom Doedee handballs during round 15, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Joel Hamling

The Fremantle defender is of interest to clubs seeking key backs, with Sydney among those in the mix. A premiership player with the Bulldogs in 2016, Hamling has played just six games in his past three seasons at the Dockers.

Joel Hamling in action during Fremantle's clash against St Kilda in round two, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Dan McKenzie

As reported by Inside Trading, rival clubs are monitoring the St Kilda wingman's situation after a series of soft tissue injuries. Still just 27, McKenzie is waiting on a contract offer from the Saints, with a number of clubs having registered their interest.

Daniel McKenzie during St Kilda's training session at RSEA Park on August 3, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Matt Flynn

With Kieren Briggs having bedded down the No.1 ruck spot at the Giants, out of contract ruck Matt Flynn looks set to find a new home as a free agent. Gettable reported last month that Flynn has been pursued by West Coast this year.

Matt Flynn and Oscar McInerney contest for the ball during Greater Western Sydney's clash against Brisbane in round six, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Liam Henry

As reported by AFL.com.au, the Fremantle speedster has selected St Kilda as his preferred new home. Henry had interest from both the Saints and Hawthorn after enjoying career-best form in the second half of the season.

Liam Henry during the round 19 match between Fremantle and Sydney at Optus Stadium, July 22, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Massimo D'Ambrosio

As reported by AFL.com.au, the Essendon defender has requested a move to Hawthorn. The 20-year-old has played 16 games for the Bombers, including eight in 2023.

Massimo D'Ambrosio in action during Essendon's clash against West Coast in round 11, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Jacob Koschitzke

As reported by AFL.com.au, the Hawthorn forward has requested a trade to Richmond, despite being offered a new contract to remain at the Hawks. Koschitzke only managed 12 senior games in 2023.

Jacob Koschitzke ahead of the game between Hawthorn and Melbourne in R23, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Brandon Zerk-Thatcher

As reported by AFL.com.au, the Essendon defender wants to play for Port Adelaide next season despite having a three-year offer in front of him from the Bombers. Zerk-Thatcher played 22 games for the Bombers this season, the most of his career at the club.

Brandon Zerk-Thatcher marks the ball during Essendon's clash against Geelong in round 18, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Tyler Brockman

As reported by AFL.com.au, the Hawthorn forward will seek a trade home to Western Australia for family reasons. Brockman has not nominated a preferred club although West Coast has been viewed as the frontrunner, but the Dockers will also be interested.

Tyler Brockman celebrates a goal during Hawthorn's clash against Richmond in round 19, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Mabior Chol

As reported by Inside Trading, the Gold Coast key forward has been sounded out by multiple clubs, including Brisbane, Hawthorn, Adelaide and North Melbourne. The former Tiger has two years to run on his contract at the Suns but both player and club are open to a move. Chol played just eight senior games in 2023.

Jordon Sweet

The Bulldogs ruckman officially requested a trade to Port Adelaide last month. One of the best performed rucks in the VFL, Sweet has played just 11 senior games since being drafted in 2018 and did not feature in the AFL this year.

Jordon Sweet competes with Rowan Marshall during the Western Bulldogs' clash against St Kilda in round 18, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Dylan Stephens

As reported by AFL.com.au, the Sydney midfielder has told the Swans of his intention to seek a trade, with North Melbourne favoured to land him. The 22-year-old played just 13 games this year having been left out for a block of games in the middle of the year.

Dylan Stephens greets fans after the R2 match between Sydney and Hawthorn at the SCG on March 26, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Shane McAdam

The Adelaide forward has told the Crows he wants to be traded to Melbourne after playing just seven senior games this year. The Crows offered McAdam a three-year deal to stay at Adelaide, but he informed them of his intention to land at the Demons.

Shane McAdam celebrates a goal during the round 22 match between Brisbane and Adelaide at the Gabba, August 12, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Elliott Himmelberg

As reported by Inside Trading, the Crows tall could be set to play alongside his brother Harry at the Giants next year. Himmelberg played three games for Adelaide this year and is contracted for 2024, so a trade would need to be struck.

Elliott Himmelberg contests a mark during the match between West Coast and Adelaide at Optus Stadium in round 21, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Esava Ratugolea

The Cats tall has decided on Port Adelaide as his preferred destination having met with the Power and the Hawks. Ratugolea wanted to be traded last year while in contract but is now out of contract heading into this trade period.

Esava Ratugolea during the round 10 match between Fremantle and Geelong at Optus Stadium, May 20, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Brodie Grundy

A year after moving from Collingwood to Melbourne, the two-time All-Australian ruckman is set to land at a third club after a frustrating year at the Demons. Grundy is favoured to land at Sydney having also been linked to Port Adelaide.

Brodie Grundy in action during Melbourne's clash with Sydney in round three, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Buku Khamis

As reported by Inside Trading, the Bulldogs forward has been contemplating his future after being starved of senior opportunities behind the likes of Aaron Naughton, Jamarra Ugle-Hagan and Rory Lobb. Khamis managed only one senior game this season but produced strong form in the VFL.

Buku Khamis in action during the Western Bulldogs' round 20 VFL clash against North Melbourne on August 5, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Chris Burgess

As reported by Inside Trading, the Gold Coast key forward is expected to look for a new home after being the leading goalkicker in the VFL for a second consecutive year. Adelaide has shown an interest while St Kilda has also kept tabs on him.

Chris Burgess celebrates a goal during the VFL Grand Final between Gold Coast and Werribee on September 24, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Scott Lycett

The Port ruckman is tipped to be at a new club in 2023, as reported in Inside Trading. With Jordon Sweet requesting a trade to the Power and Ivan Soldo also being linked to Port, Lycett – who has played just 18 games across the past two seasons – could be on the move.

Kieren Briggs and Scott Lycett compete in the ruck during the semi-final between GWS and Port Adelaide at Adelaide Oval on September 16, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Tom Clurey



As reported in Inside Trading back in July, the Port defender is open to a trade despite having two years to run on his deal at the Power. The 29-year-old played just one senior game in 2023 and his season was ruined by a back injury.

Tom Clurey in action during the match between Port Adelaide and Sydney at Adelaide Oval in round 14, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

James Borlase

The Crows defender played four senior games this year after making his debut in round 21, but is a trade option, as reported by Inside Trading in August. At 192cm and 100kg, Borlase, 21, could fill a need for multiple clubs.

James Borlase celebrates Adelaide's win over Gold Coast in R21, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Jack Billings



Speaking on Gettable in August, Billings' manager Paul Connors said the Saint, who is contracted until 2025, was "ready to go" if an opportunity was to materialise. Billings played just three games this year after only eight in 2022.

Jack Billings ahead of St Kilda's match with Melbourne in R17, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Tom Fullarton



As reported in Inside Trading in August, the Lions tall has attracted interest from rival clubs after struggling to break into the Brisbane side this season. Fullarton is coming out of contract and failed to make an AFL appearance in 2023 after playing five times last year.

Tom Fullarton celebrates a goal during the round 10 clash between Brisbane and Hawthorn at University of Tasmania Stadium on May 22, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Paddy Dow

As reported on the first episode of Gettable back in March, the Blues midfielder is expected to be on the move in the off-season. Sydney has registered an interest while St Kilda has also been strongly linked to the former No.3 pick. Dow got more opportunities at Carlton in 2023, playing 10 games, but dropped out of the side for finals.

Paddy Dow gets a handball away during Carlton's win over St Kilda in round 21, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Deven Robertson



As reported on Gettable, Robertson is weighing up a three-year deal from the Eagles, plus a two-year offer from the Lions. Robertson played 16 games for Brisbane in 2023, cementing his spot in the team in the second half of 2023.

Deven Robertson during the 2023 Grand Final between Collingwood and Brisbane at the MCG, September 30, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

James Harmes



As reported by AFL.com.au in August, rival clubs have enquired about the premiership Demon. His manager Tim Hazell told Gettable that Harmes was "too good" for the VFL, but he was limited to just nine AFL games this year and could attract interest elsewhere.

James Harmes in action during the match between North Melbourne and Melbourne at Blundstone Arena in round 21, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Zac Fisher

While he impressed in a new role off half-back late in the season, the Blue is set to join North Melbourne, as reported on Gettable. Fisher has played 107 games across seven seasons at Carlton.

Zac Fisher in action during Carlton's win over St Kilda in round 21, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Ivan Soldo

The Power are interested in the Tigers ruckman, as reported on Gettable. Soldo almost joined the Giants last year before staying at Richmond, where he played eight games this year.

Max Gawn and Ivan Soldo compete in the ruck during Melbourne's clash against Richmond in round 20, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Brynn Teakle

Delisted by the Power, there has been interest in the ruckman from GWS and Western Bulldogs, as reported on Gettable. Teakle has played just six AFL games, including four this year.