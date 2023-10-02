The AFL's off-season is set to get underway once again with a host of players looking to switch clubs for 2024.
Ahead of the start of the Free Agency period on Friday and the Trade period getting underway next Monday, take a look on some of the players who are expected to be major talking points over the next few weeks.
Don't miss any of the big moves with Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio, on every day of the Trade and Free Agency period from 7am-6pm AEDT.
Ben McKay
As revealed by AFL.com.au, the North Melbourne free agent has nominated Essendon as his new home after also having discussions with Hawthorn and Sydney. As a restricted free agent, the Kangaroos are able to match a bid for him when the free agency period opens on October 6.
James Jordon
As reported by AFL.com.au, the Melbourne premiership player has nominated Sydney as his new home after deciding his future lies away from the Demons. The Swans will be able to sign Jordon as an unrestricted free agent after the 22-year-old was delisted at the end of 2020.
Jade Gresham
The St Kilda free agent put off a call on his future until the end of the season, with Inside Trading reporting he is expected to land at Essendon. He has also met with Richmond but appears unlikely to end up there.
Todd Goldstein
As reported by Inside Trading, Essendon and Collingwood are in the running to land the veteran ruckman, who has told North Melbourne he will look to play elsewhere in 2024. As an unrestricted free agent, he does not need to be traded to reach his preferred club.
Tom Doedee
The Crows free agent has had strong interest from Brisbane while Collingwood has also been in the frame, as reported by Inside Trading. The 26-year-old played 11 games in 2023 before suffering a season-ending knee injury.
Joel Hamling
The Fremantle defender is of interest to clubs seeking key backs, with Sydney among those in the mix. A premiership player with the Bulldogs in 2016, Hamling has played just six games in his past three seasons at the Dockers.
Dan McKenzie
As reported by Inside Trading, rival clubs are monitoring the St Kilda wingman's situation after a series of soft tissue injuries. Still just 27, McKenzie is waiting on a contract offer from the Saints, with a number of clubs having registered their interest.
Matt Flynn
With Kieren Briggs having bedded down the No.1 ruck spot at the Giants, out of contract ruck Matt Flynn looks set to find a new home as a free agent. Gettable reported last month that Flynn has been pursued by West Coast this year.
Liam Henry
As reported by AFL.com.au, the Fremantle speedster has selected St Kilda as his preferred new home. Henry had interest from both the Saints and Hawthorn after enjoying career-best form in the second half of the season.
Massimo D'Ambrosio
As reported by AFL.com.au, the Essendon defender has requested a move to Hawthorn. The 20-year-old has played 16 games for the Bombers, including eight in 2023.
Jacob Koschitzke
As reported by AFL.com.au, the Hawthorn forward has requested a trade to Richmond, despite being offered a new contract to remain at the Hawks. Koschitzke only managed 12 senior games in 2023.
Brandon Zerk-Thatcher
As reported by AFL.com.au, the Essendon defender wants to play for Port Adelaide next season despite having a three-year offer in front of him from the Bombers. Zerk-Thatcher played 22 games for the Bombers this season, the most of his career at the club.
Tyler Brockman
As reported by AFL.com.au, the Hawthorn forward will seek a trade home to Western Australia for family reasons. Brockman has not nominated a preferred club although West Coast has been viewed as the frontrunner, but the Dockers will also be interested.
Mabior Chol
As reported by Inside Trading, the Gold Coast key forward has been sounded out by multiple clubs, including Brisbane, Hawthorn, Adelaide and North Melbourne. The former Tiger has two years to run on his contract at the Suns but both player and club are open to a move. Chol played just eight senior games in 2023.
Jordon Sweet
The Bulldogs ruckman officially requested a trade to Port Adelaide last month. One of the best performed rucks in the VFL, Sweet has played just 11 senior games since being drafted in 2018 and did not feature in the AFL this year.
Dylan Stephens
As reported by AFL.com.au, the Sydney midfielder has told the Swans of his intention to seek a trade, with North Melbourne favoured to land him. The 22-year-old played just 13 games this year having been left out for a block of games in the middle of the year.
Shane McAdam
The Adelaide forward has told the Crows he wants to be traded to Melbourne after playing just seven senior games this year. The Crows offered McAdam a three-year deal to stay at Adelaide, but he informed them of his intention to land at the Demons.
Elliott Himmelberg
As reported by Inside Trading, the Crows tall could be set to play alongside his brother Harry at the Giants next year. Himmelberg played three games for Adelaide this year and is contracted for 2024, so a trade would need to be struck.
Esava Ratugolea
The Cats tall has decided on Port Adelaide as his preferred destination having met with the Power and the Hawks. Ratugolea wanted to be traded last year while in contract but is now out of contract heading into this trade period.
Brodie Grundy
A year after moving from Collingwood to Melbourne, the two-time All-Australian ruckman is set to land at a third club after a frustrating year at the Demons. Grundy is favoured to land at Sydney having also been linked to Port Adelaide.
Buku Khamis
As reported by Inside Trading, the Bulldogs forward has been contemplating his future after being starved of senior opportunities behind the likes of Aaron Naughton, Jamarra Ugle-Hagan and Rory Lobb. Khamis managed only one senior game this season but produced strong form in the VFL.
Chris Burgess
As reported by Inside Trading, the Gold Coast key forward is expected to look for a new home after being the leading goalkicker in the VFL for a second consecutive year. Adelaide has shown an interest while St Kilda has also kept tabs on him.
Scott Lycett
The Port ruckman is tipped to be at a new club in 2023, as reported in Inside Trading. With Jordon Sweet requesting a trade to the Power and Ivan Soldo also being linked to Port, Lycett – who has played just 18 games across the past two seasons – could be on the move.
Tom Clurey
As reported in Inside Trading back in July, the Port defender is open to a trade despite having two years to run on his deal at the Power. The 29-year-old played just one senior game in 2023 and his season was ruined by a back injury.
James Borlase
The Crows defender played four senior games this year after making his debut in round 21, but is a trade option, as reported by Inside Trading in August. At 192cm and 100kg, Borlase, 21, could fill a need for multiple clubs.
Jack Billings
Speaking on Gettable in August, Billings' manager Paul Connors said the Saint, who is contracted until 2025, was "ready to go" if an opportunity was to materialise. Billings played just three games this year after only eight in 2022.
Tom Fullarton
As reported in Inside Trading in August, the Lions tall has attracted interest from rival clubs after struggling to break into the Brisbane side this season. Fullarton is coming out of contract and failed to make an AFL appearance in 2023 after playing five times last year.
Paddy Dow
As reported on the first episode of Gettable back in March, the Blues midfielder is expected to be on the move in the off-season. Sydney has registered an interest while St Kilda has also been strongly linked to the former No.3 pick. Dow got more opportunities at Carlton in 2023, playing 10 games, but dropped out of the side for finals.
Deven Robertson
As reported on Gettable, Robertson is weighing up a three-year deal from the Eagles, plus a two-year offer from the Lions. Robertson played 16 games for Brisbane in 2023, cementing his spot in the team in the second half of 2023.
James Harmes
As reported by AFL.com.au in August, rival clubs have enquired about the premiership Demon. His manager Tim Hazell told Gettable that Harmes was "too good" for the VFL, but he was limited to just nine AFL games this year and could attract interest elsewhere.
Zac Fisher
While he impressed in a new role off half-back late in the season, the Blue is set to join North Melbourne, as reported on Gettable. Fisher has played 107 games across seven seasons at Carlton.
Ivan Soldo
The Power are interested in the Tigers ruckman, as reported on Gettable. Soldo almost joined the Giants last year before staying at Richmond, where he played eight games this year.
Brynn Teakle
Delisted by the Power, there has been interest in the ruckman from GWS and Western Bulldogs, as reported on Gettable. Teakle has played just six AFL games, including four this year.