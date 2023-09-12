Brandon Zerk-Thatcher has asked for a trade to an SA rival after weighing up his future

Brandon Zerk-Thatcher in action during Essendon's clash with Geelong in round 18, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON defender Brandon Zerk-Thatcher wants to play for Port Adelaide as the Power look to bolster their key defensive stocks this trade period.

Zerk-Thatcher is understood to have settled on wanting a trade to the Power and to head home to South Australia, where he has a family pull.

The out-of-contract backman has had a three-year offer in front of him from the Bombers for some time and has been weighing his decision on his future.

However the 25-year-old will seek a trade back home and join the Power, who have also been the nominated preferred new home of Esava Ratugolea.

Zerk-Thatcher played 22 games for the Bombers this season, the most of his career at the club after being drafted by Essendon in 2017. He has tallied 51 games for the club.

Ratugolea met with the Power and Hawks at the end of his season with Geelong before deciding on Port Adelaide as his preferred destination, having wanted to be traded to the Cats last year while in contract.