Aliir Aliir is tackled by Jack Higgins during round seven, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ST KILDA forward Jack Higgins has been suspended for three matches for his rough tackle on Aliir Aliir during Friday night's match.

Higgins tackled Aliir during the second quarter of the game, bringing the defender to ground in a dumping tackle which caused him to hit his head on the ground.

The Match Review Officer graded the incident as careless conduct which was severe in impact and high contact.

Aliir was subsequently subbed out of the match, with Port Adelaide confirming on Saturday afternoon that he had entered concussion protocols and would miss next week's Showdown against Adelaide.

St Kilda is yet to confirm if it will appeal against the sanction.