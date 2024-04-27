Josh Smillie in action during the match between the Marsh AFL National Academy Boys and Footscray Bulldogs at Whitten Oval, April 27, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

DEFENDER Luke Trainor confirmed his status as a potential very early selection at this year's draft with another top showing for the Marsh AFL Academy in its second VFL clash on Saturday.

The Academy was defeated by 55 points by Footscray VFL at Whitten Oval, with the strong squad of AFL-listed Bulldogs running out 16.9 (105) to 7.8 (50) winners.

But Trainor was among a number of talented draft hopefuls to again show their wares in the clash in front of recruiters and scouts, with the tall defender having 20 disposals, seven rebound-50s and a goal in another assured display after being judged best afield in the first Academy match earlier this month against Coburg VFL.

Levi Ashcroft with his best on ground medal after the match between the Marsh AFL National Academy Boys and Footscray Bulldogs at Whitten Oval, April 27, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Again a number of the midfielders viewed as likely early picks were prolific, with Brisbane father-son talent Levi Ashcroft collecting 28 disposals and six clearances, while potential No.1 pick Josh Smillie had 27 and five inside-50s.

Jagga Smith kicked a goal from his 20 disposals, while tall forward Jobe Shanahan was the Academy's only multiple goalkicker with two majors. Xavier Lindsay returned from injury to have 16 disposals and offer plenty of run while tall back Matt Whitlock, who was brought into the squad, acquitted himself well.

Jagga Smith is tackled during the match between the Marsh AFL National Academy Boys and Footscray Bulldogs at Whitten Oval, April 27, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Sam Lalor kicked a goal from eight disposals but had impact around the ball while Tobie Travaglia (13 disposals) was another to show flashes.

The Dogs were far too strong around the ground, with last year's top-10 pick Ryley Sanders collecting 33 disposals and nine clearances in a dominant outing after being left out of the Bulldogs' clash with Fremantle. Oskar Baker (22 disposals, one goal), Joel Freijah (18 disposals), Charlie Clarke (three goals) and Ryan Gardner (three goals) were also influential.

FOOTSCRAY VFL 4.2 8.3 12.4 16.9 (105)

MARSH AFL ACADEMY 1.3 4.4 7.5 7.8 (50)

GOALS

Footscray VFL: Clarke 3, Gardner 3, Craig-Peters 2, Smith 2, Baker, Bedendo, Croft, Crofts, Spicer, Stretton

Marsh AFL Academy: Shanahan 2, Lalor, Langford, Smith, Trainor, Welsh