Sam Powell-Pepper lies on the ground after injuring his knee during round seven, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

SAM POWELL-PEPPER will miss the remainder of the 2024 season after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament during Friday night's game against St Kilda, while Connor Rozee is no guarantee to play in the upcoming Showdown.

Powell-Pepper left the field after landing awkwardly following a marking contest, with scans later revealing a torn ACL.

00:32

Big Power blow as Powell-Pepper hurts knee

Port Adelaide suffers a worrying injury concern early in the third term with Sam Powell-Pepper hurting his knee in this marking attempt

Power captain Rozee's availability for Thursday night's clash against crosstown rivals Adelaide will be determined during the week after scans revealed a low-grade hamstring strain.

Rozee left the field during Friday's clash after feeling tightness in his hamstring following a kick.

00:39

More carnage as captain Rozee injures hammy

Things go from bad to worse for the Power with skipper Connor Rozee forced out of the game with a hurt hamstring

Defender Aliir Aliir has entered concussion protocols after suffering a headknock against the Saints, meaning he will also miss the upcoming Showdown.

The 2021 All-Australian's head hit the ground during a tackle by St Kilda's Jack Higgins, who is likely to come under scrutiny from the match review officer for the incident.

00:42

Aliir subbed out after Jack’s strong dump tackle

Aliir Aliir comes off the ground after this dangerous tackle from Jack Higgins

Connor Rozee receives treatment from a trainer during round seven, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

 