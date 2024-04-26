The Power have overcome the Saints and three injuries to get back to winning ways

Charlie Dixon celebrates a goal during Port Adelaide's clash against St Kilda in round seven, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide's 10-point win over St Kilda has come at a giant cost after it lost captain Connor Rozee, forward Sam Powell-Pepper and defender Aliir Aliir to injuries.

The Power found a way to hold off the plucky Saints, who responded well from a 60-point defeat to the Western Bulldogs last week.

POWER v SAINTS Full match coverage and stats

After leading by 13 points at the final break, Port battled on to win 11.16 (82) to 11.6 (72) at the Adelaide Oval on Friday night.

The Power were forced to play out the final quarter with just two fit players on the bench after losing Rozee (hamstring) and Powell-Pepper (knee) during the third quarter.

Learn More 00:39

Aliir was subbed out for Jackson Mead after being concussed in the second term following a tackle by St Kilda forward Jack Higgins, who will face a nervous wait before the Match Review Officer delivers his findings.

The trio will almost certainly be ruled out of the Power's Showdown with Adelaide back at the same venue on Thursday night.

Powell-Pepper was only playing his third game since a four-match suspension for a high bump during a pre-season hitout.

Learn More 00:32

Veteran key forward Charlie Dixon stepped up with four goals while his Power teammates struggled for accuracy.

In his 100th game, star midfielder Zak Butters was Port's equal leading possession-winner with 27, while Willie Rioli stepped up with two goals from his limited opportunities.

St Kilda suffered an injury scare of its own, with ruckman Rowan Marshall forced off early in the match with a suspected knee injury.

But Marshall was able to return and play out the game as St Kilda tried to combat the star-studded Power midfield and a lopsided free-kick count, 25-10 in Port's favour.

Learn More 00:42

Jack Sinclair, Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera and Brad Hill were St Kilda's best in its third straight defeat.

Inaccurate Port moved to 5-2 this season with its 13th win from its last 14 meetings with St Kilda.

The result consigned the Saints to a 2-5 record ahead of a clash with lowly North Melbourne next Saturday.

MRO trouble for Higgins?

Saints forward Jack Higgins is set to face scrutiny from the Match Review Officer for a second-quarter tackle that saw Port defender Aliir Aliir concussed. As Aliir tried to get a kick away, Higgins grabbed his arm and dumped him into the ground.

Learn More 00:42

SPP, Rozee add to Port's injury woes

In a moment that looked set to turn into a shot on goal, Sam Powell-Pepper instead ended up seeing his night end early during the third quarter. The forward landed awkwardly on his knee and was immediately in pain, leaving the ground and icing his knee. Soon after, captain Connor Rozee came off with a hamstring injury to continue the carnage.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:33 Skipper sends home ripper to activate Power Port captain Connor Rozee benefits from a dangerous St Kilda kick and slams through his side’s first goal

00:25 Happy Hill bursts clear and steers it through Brad Hill pounces on the loose ball and hammers one home to put the Saints in front

00:42 Aliir subbed out after Jack’s strong dump tackle Aliir Aliir comes off the ground after this dangerous tackle from Jack Higgins

00:42 Houston heaves almighty torp before Rioli rocks crowd Dan Houston unleashes a stunning kick inside 50 before Willie Rioli dazzles with some mesmerising moves

00:32 Big Power blow as Powell-Pepper hurts knee Port Adelaide suffers a worrying injury concern early in the third term with Sam Powell-Pepper hurting his knee in this marking attempt

00:33 Willie wows with hang-time special Port Adelaide regains the lead as Willie Rioli reels in a superb floating mark before finishing truly

00:39 More carnage as captain Rozee injures hammy Things go from bad to worse for the Power with skipper Connor Rozee forced out of the game with a hurt hamstring

00:29 Sinclair sinks sizzling dribbler to keep Saints alive Jack Sinclair sneaks a clever kick through the sticks to breathe life into his side

PORT ADELAIDE 1.8 6.9 9.13 11.16 (82)

ST KILDA 3.3 5.5 8.6 11.6 (72)

GOALS

Port Adelaide: Dixon 4, Rioli 2, Wines, Rozee, Powell-Pepper, Georgiades, Byrne-Jones

St Kilda: Owens 2, Higgins 2, Sinclair, Sharman, Phillipou, Membrey, Hill, Cordy, Caminiti

BEST

Port Adelaide: Drew, Butters, Dixon, Wines, Burgoyne, Houston

St Kilda: Sinclair, Wanganeen-Milera, Wilson, Wilkie, Owens

INJURIES

Port Adelaide: Aliir (concussion), Powell-Pepper (knee), Rozee (hamstring)

St Kilda: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

Port Adelaide: Jackson Mead (replaced Aliir Aliir at half-time)

St Kilda: Angus Hastie (replaced Cooper Sharman at three-quarter time)

Crowd: TBC at Adelaide Oval