The Power are set to be without three important players for next week's Showdown

Connor Rozee leaves the field during Port Adelaide's clash against St Kilda in round seven, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide is hopeful Sam Powell-Pepper has avoided a serious knee injury, but the forward, captain Connor Rozee and defender Aliir Aliir are all set to be sidelined.

The Power's 10-point win over St Kilda on Friday night came at a huge cost as Rozee (hamstring), Aliir (concussion) and Powell-Pepper (knee) suffered injuries.

POWER v SAINTS Full match coverage and stats

While Aliir will enter concussion protocols and miss next week's Showdown, Rozee and Powell-Pepper will undergo scans to learn the severities of their injuries.

Port coach Ken Hinkley said the club was hopeful Powell-Pepper had avoided a serious knee injury.

"As it falls, Aliir concussion so he'll miss next week, he'll go into concussion protocols, looked pretty good to be honest when he came off but did the test and didn't quite get through that," Hinkley said.

"Connor has got soft signs of a hamstring, but we'll get a scan and be clear with what that looks like.

Learn More 04:33

"He went back on, couldn't stay there, so obviously it's leaning itself towards a hamstring which will mean he'll miss a little bit of time, probably.

"And 'Pep' we're sitting back waiting and hopeful to see what scans look like with that because it looked a bit nasty with his knee.

"The medical report is that they're a little bit hopeful, but we'll wait and see again what the scan says. As soon as we know the detail, we'll share that."

Learn More 06:21

The injuries meant Port had to hold on during the final quarter as the Saints pushed, although inaccurate goalkicking also hurt the Power early on.

They kicked 1.8 in the opening term and 11.16 for the game, but did enough to improve to 5-2 for the season.

"Some parts go down to the opposition and their pressure and what they're causing you to do, some parts go down to skill execution from us and other parts go down to a little bit of game style, where we took some shots from perhaps so there's a sharing of the responsibility," Hinkley said.

"I know the skill part the boys can't do any more and can't work any harder, as a club we've invested strongly into improving the accuracy.

"Might not be showing just yet for us, but I'm really confident that we will get a reward and you never know when you need that reward and hopefully it comes."

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:33 Skipper sends home ripper to activate Power Port captain Connor Rozee benefits from a dangerous St Kilda kick and slams through his side’s first goal

00:25 Happy Hill bursts clear and steers it through Brad Hill pounces on the loose ball and hammers one home to put the Saints in front

00:42 Aliir subbed out after Jack’s strong dump tackle Aliir Aliir comes off the ground after this dangerous tackle from Jack Higgins

00:42 Houston heaves almighty torp before Rioli rocks crowd Dan Houston unleashes a stunning kick inside 50 before Willie Rioli dazzles with some mesmerising moves

00:32 Big Power blow as Powell-Pepper hurts knee Port Adelaide suffers a worrying injury concern early in the third term with Sam Powell-Pepper hurting his knee in this marking attempt

00:33 Willie wows with hang-time special Port Adelaide regains the lead as Willie Rioli reels in a superb floating mark before finishing truly

00:39 More carnage as captain Rozee injures hammy Things go from bad to worse for the Power with skipper Connor Rozee forced out of the game with a hurt hamstring

00:29 Sinclair sinks sizzling dribbler to keep Saints alive Jack Sinclair sneaks a clever kick through the sticks to breathe life into his side

06:21 Highlights: Port Adelaide v St Kilda The Power and Saints clash in round seven

06:42 Full post-match, R7: Saints Watch St Kilda’s press conference after round seven’s match against Port Adelaide

04:33 Full post-match, R7: Power Watch Port Adelaide’s press conference after round seven’s match against St Kilda

The Saints slumped to a 2-5 win-loss record and were also dealt an early injury scare, with ruckman Rowan Marshall hurting his knee.

St Kilda coach Ross Lyon said he expected Marshall to be fit to take on North Melbourne in round eight.

"He's very brave. He copped a knock," he said.

Learn More 06:42

Lyon added: "With Rowan, it was a bit of a knock and the doctors worked on him and said he was fine to come back on.

"We're expecting that he'll get up but he'll have to work pretty hard to get up."