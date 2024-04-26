HAWTHORN has received a significant double boost for its clash against Sydney, while a West Coast fan favourite is back after more than 12 months on the sidelines.
Mitch Lewis will play his first game since round three after suffering a low-grade hamstring injury against Geelong on Easter Monday. He then developed knee soreness which added to his time on the sidelines.
The 25-year-old trained fully on Friday and will line up against the Swans at the MCG on Sunday.
Reigning club best and fairest winner Will Day is also in for his first match of the season.
The 22-year-old suffered a stress fracture in his foot in January that kept him out of the opening six rounds.
Recruit Massimo D'Ambrosio has been managed after a strong start to the season, while Henry Hustwaite is omitted.
The Swans will go in unchanged after thrashing Gold Coast last week, with triple club champion Luke Parker to make his return from a fractured arm via the VFL.
Meanwhile, Liam Ryan is one of three inclusions for a rejuvenated Eagles side for the trip to face the Suns.
Ryan last played at AFL level in round three last season and has since undergone two hamstring tendon surgeries.
He returns after two games in the WAFL to replace the injured Noah Long (hip), while No.1 draft pick Harley Reid (managed) and key defender Tom Barrass (suspension) are also out.
Luke Edwards is back after clearing concussion protocols, while defender Harry Edwards is also in.
Veteran Andrew Gaff, who was named on the extended interchange on Thursday, has been left out again.
The Suns have named Sam Day and Rory Atkins for the clash, with youngsters Ethan Read rested and Bodhi Uwland omitted.
SUNDAY, APRIL 28
Gold Coast v West Coast at People First Stadium, 1pm AEST
GOLD COAST
In: R.Atkins, S.Day
Out: E.Read (managed), B.Uwland (omitted)
R6 sub: David Swallow
WEST COAST
In: L.Ryan, L.Edwards, H.Edwards
Out: T.Barrass (suspension), N.Long (hip), H.Reid (managed)
R6 sub: Dom Sheed
Hawthorn v Sydney at the MCG, 4pm AEST
HAWTHORN
In: M.Lewis, W.Day
Out: M.D'Ambrosio (managed), H.Hustwaite (omitted)
R6 sub: Henry Hustwaite
SYDNEY
In: Nil
Out: Nil
R6 sub: Braeden Campbell