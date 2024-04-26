The teams are in for Sunday's matches in round seven

Mitch Lewis, Liam Ryan, Luke Parker. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN has received a significant double boost for its clash against Sydney, while a West Coast fan favourite is back after more than 12 months on the sidelines.

Mitch Lewis will play his first game since round three after suffering a low-grade hamstring injury against Geelong on Easter Monday. He then developed knee soreness which added to his time on the sidelines.

The 25-year-old trained fully on Friday and will line up against the Swans at the MCG on Sunday.

>> KEEP SCROLLING TO SEE INS AND OUTS OR CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL TEAMS

Reigning club best and fairest winner Will Day is also in for his first match of the season.

The 22-year-old suffered a stress fracture in his foot in January that kept him out of the opening six rounds.

Will Day during a Hawthorn training session at Waverley Park, April 19, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Recruit Massimo D'Ambrosio has been managed after a strong start to the season, while Henry Hustwaite is omitted.

The Swans will go in unchanged after thrashing Gold Coast last week, with triple club champion Luke Parker to make his return from a fractured arm via the VFL.

Meanwhile, Liam Ryan is one of three inclusions for a rejuvenated Eagles side for the trip to face the Suns.

Ryan last played at AFL level in round three last season and has since undergone two hamstring tendon surgeries.

He returns after two games in the WAFL to replace the injured Noah Long (hip), while No.1 draft pick Harley Reid (managed) and key defender Tom Barrass (suspension) are also out.

West Coast defender Tom Barrass ahead of the match against GWS in R2, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Luke Edwards is back after clearing concussion protocols, while defender Harry Edwards is also in.

Veteran Andrew Gaff, who was named on the extended interchange on Thursday, has been left out again.

The Suns have named Sam Day and Rory Atkins for the clash, with youngsters Ethan Read rested and Bodhi Uwland omitted.

SUNDAY, APRIL 28

Gold Coast v West Coast at People First Stadium, 1pm AEST

GOLD COAST

In: R.Atkins, S.Day

Out: E.Read (managed), B.Uwland (omitted)

R6 sub: David Swallow

WEST COAST

In: L.Ryan, L.Edwards, H.Edwards

Out: T.Barrass (suspension), N.Long (hip), H.Reid (managed)

R6 sub: Dom Sheed

Hawthorn v Sydney at the MCG, 4pm AEST

HAWTHORN

In: M.Lewis, W.Day

Out: M.D'Ambrosio (managed), H.Hustwaite (omitted)

R6 sub: Henry Hustwaite

SYDNEY

In: Nil

Out: Nil

R6 sub: Braeden Campbell