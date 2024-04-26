The Match Review for Thursday's round seven matches in in

Lachie Neale in action during the round seven match between Greater Western Sydney and Brisbane at Manuka Oval in round seven, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE star Lachie Neale is among three players to have been slapped with fines for striking during Anzac Day clashes on Thursday.

Essendon defender Mason Redman and Greater Western Sydney veteran Callan Ward were also issued fines by the Match Review Officer.

Redman was fined for striking Collingwood recruit Lachie Schultz in the second quarter of the thrilling clash between the Bombers and Magpies at the MCG on Thursday afternoon.

Redman can accept a $2,500 fine with an early plea.

Ward and Neale were sighted for striking each other during a tense second term at Manuka Oval on Thursday night.

It's the second striking charge for Neale this season, after he was slapped with a fine following an Opening Round skirmish with Carlton's George Hewett

Ward can accept a $2,500 fine with an early plea, however Neale's fine is $3,750 with an early plea as a second offence.

The MRO graded the incident all three incidents as intentional, low impact and body contact, leading to the fines.