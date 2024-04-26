JACOB Hopper is the latest casualty in Richmond's horror injury run, with the midfielder set to miss two to three weeks with a hamstring strain.
Hopper left the field during the third quarter of Wednesday's Anzac Day Eve clash against Melbourne, with scans later revealing a mild hamstring strain.
The 27-year-old had only just returned from a knee injury that saw him miss the past month of footy.
He joins Richmond's long injury list, which now features 13 players.
The 17th-placed Tigers face Fremantle next Sunday.
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Noah Balta
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Jacob Bauer
|Hamstring
|2 weeks
|Judson Clarke
|ACL
|Season
|Mate Colina
|Back
|TBC - long term
|Liam Fawcett
|Back
|TBC - long term
|Josh Gibcus
|ACL
|Season
|Jacob Hopper
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Tom Lynch
|Hamstring
|8-10 weeks
|Dion Prestia
|Hamstring
|2 weeks
|Jack Ross
|Foot
|8 weeks
|Jayden Short
|Calf
|1-2 weeks
|Tim Taranto
|Wrist
|6-8 weeks
|James Trezise
|Ankle
|1-2 weeks
*As of April 26