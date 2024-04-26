Jacob Hopper limps off the ground during the R7 match between Richmond and Melbourne at the MCG on April 24, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

JACOB Hopper is the latest casualty in Richmond's horror injury run, with the midfielder set to miss two to three weeks with a hamstring strain.

Hopper left the field during the third quarter of Wednesday's Anzac Day Eve clash against Melbourne, with scans later revealing a mild hamstring strain.

01:00

Hamstrung Hopper frustrated after another cruel blow

Luckless Tiger Jacob Hopper is subbed out of the game after appearing to ping his hammy in the third term

The 27-year-old had only just returned from a knee injury that saw him miss the past month of footy.

He joins Richmond's long injury list, which now features 13 players.

The 17th-placed Tigers face Fremantle next Sunday.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Noah Balta Knee 1-2 weeks
Jacob Bauer Hamstring 2 weeks
Judson Clarke ACL Season
Mate Colina Back TBC - long term
Liam Fawcett Back TBC - long term
Josh Gibcus ACL Season
Jacob Hopper Hamstring 2-3 weeks
Tom Lynch Hamstring 8-10 weeks
Dion Prestia Hamstring 2 weeks
Jack Ross Foot 8 weeks
Jayden Short Calf 1-2 weeks
Tim Taranto Wrist 6-8 weeks
James Trezise Ankle 1-2 weeks

*As of April 26