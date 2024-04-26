Richmond's injury woes have worsened with Jacob Hopper to miss up to three weeks with a hamstring injury

Jacob Hopper limps off the ground during the R7 match between Richmond and Melbourne at the MCG on April 24, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

JACOB Hopper is the latest casualty in Richmond's horror injury run, with the midfielder set to miss two to three weeks with a hamstring strain.

Hopper left the field during the third quarter of Wednesday's Anzac Day Eve clash against Melbourne, with scans later revealing a mild hamstring strain.

The 27-year-old had only just returned from a knee injury that saw him miss the past month of footy.

He joins Richmond's long injury list, which now features 13 players.

The 17th-placed Tigers face Fremantle next Sunday.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Noah Balta Knee 1-2 weeks Jacob Bauer Hamstring 2 weeks Judson Clarke ACL Season Mate Colina Back TBC - long term Liam Fawcett Back TBC - long term Josh Gibcus ACL Season Jacob Hopper Hamstring 2-3 weeks Tom Lynch Hamstring 8-10 weeks Dion Prestia Hamstring 2 weeks Jack Ross Foot 8 weeks Jayden Short Calf 1-2 weeks Tim Taranto Wrist 6-8 weeks James Trezise Ankle 1-2 weeks

*As of April 26