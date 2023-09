Brayden Maynard during Collingwood's qualifying final against Melbourne in September, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Sarah Olle join all the dots on football's big issues.

- Recapping a long night at the Tribunal for Brayden Maynard

- Damo unpacks the system and believes its unlikely the AFL will appeal the finding

- How clubs will react to North's request for assistance

- Big off-field changes at Geelong

