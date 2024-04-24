Check out all the best players from this weekend's VFL, SANFL and WAFL action

Shane McAdam, Jacob Koschitzke and Tom Fullarton. Pictures: AFL Photos

STATE Leagues around the country are underway, and we'll bring you a wrap of all the action.

Check out how your team fared in the VFL, SANFL and WAFL this weekend.

State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: North Adelaide v Adelaide at Prospect Oval, Saturday April 27, 2.30pm ACST

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: Southport v Brisbane at Fankhauser Reserve, Saturday April 27, 1.05pm AEST

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: Carlton v Geelong at Ikon Park, Saturday April 27, 12.05pm AEST

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: Collingwood v Essendon at Victoria Park, Saturday April 27, 2.05pm AEST

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: Collingwood v Essendon at Victoria Park, Saturday April 27, 2.05pm AEST

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: Carlton v Geelong at Ikon Park, Saturday April 27, 12.05pm AEST

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: Port Melbourne v Gold Coast at ETU Stadium, Saturday April 27, 11.05am AEST

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: Greater Western Sydney v North Melbourne at Blacktown ISP, Friday April 26, 1.05pm AEST

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: Box Hill v Sydney at Fenjiu Stadium, Sunday April 28, 12.05pm AEST

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: Richmond v Casey Demons at Swinburne Centre, Wednesday April 24, 2.05pm AEST

Shane McAdam has made an impact in his first game in Demons colours, kicking three goals and taking a hanger in Casey's loss to Richmond on Wednesday.

McAdam, who was recruited from Adelaide last year but has been sidelined by injury so far this season, kicked three majors from 11 disposals and caught the eye with some high flying.

Josh Schache also kicked three goals (and three behinds) to go with 10 marks, while Tom Fullarton impressed after an injury-hit start to his time at the Demons since he arrived from Brisbane. The former Lion kicked two goals to go with 25 touches, eight marks, six hitouts and six clearances.

In defence, Adam Tomlinson led all players with 37 disposals and a whopping 15 marks, while Marty Hore had 19 touches in his first game back from a thumb injury.

Veteran wingman Lachie Hunter had 23 disposals and six tackles while Koltyn Tholstrup, who made his senior debut in round five, had 12 disposals, five tackles and five clearances.

Veteran Ben Brown, who was dropped from the senior side this week, went goalless from seven disposals, including five in the last quarter.

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: Greater Western Sydney v North Melbourne at Blacktown ISP, Friday April 26, 1.05pm AEST

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: Port Adelaide v Norwood at Alberton Oval, Saturday April 27, 7.10pm ACST

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: Richmond v Casey Demons at Swinburne Centre, Wednesday April 24, 2.05pm AEST

Tyler Sonsie and Jacob Koschitzke staked their claims for senior recalls after starring in Richmond's 20-point win over Casey on Anzac Day Eve.

Sonsie was the dominant midfielder on the ground and finished with 32 disposals, 10 clearances and a goal in the Tigers' win.

Koschitzke starred up forward, booting four goals from 14 disposals while also having nine hitouts.

He supported Samson Ryan, who had 11 disposals, 39 hitouts and kicked a major.

Matthew Coulthard kicked three goals from 13 touches, Noah Cumberland booted one and had 13 disposals and six tackles and Steely Green also kicked a goal.

Kaleb Smith finished with 21 disposals.

State league affiliate: Sandringham (VFL)

This weekend: Sandringham v Northern Bullants at Trevor Barker Beach Oval, Saturday April 27, 2.05pm AEST

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: Box Hill v Sydney at Fenjiu Stadium, Sunday April 28, 12.05pm AEST

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: No match