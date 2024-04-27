Mattaes Phillipou has agreed to another two years at the Saints

Mattaes Phillipou celebrates a goal during round seven, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ST KILDA young gun Mattaes Phillipou has agreed to a two-year contract extension with the Saints.

The No.10 pick from the 2022 AFL Draft was one of only two remaining first-round picks from that intake to not have signed beyond his standard two-year deal that was due to expire at the end of this season.

However AFL.com.au understands the Saints and Phillipou have agreed on a new two-year deal which will take him through to the end of 2026.

He has been the Saints' most pressing contract re-signing this season.

The South Australian played every game last year in his debut season with the Saints, including their elimination final against Greater Western Sydney, and kicked 13 goals.

This season he has extended his consecutive games and also spent more time in the Saints' midfield unit.

The 19-year-old, who was selected from Woodville-West Torrens in the SANFL, kicked a goal from 11 disposals in the Saints’ loss to Port Adelaide on Friday night.