Check out all the latest trade news from around the League

L-R: Tom Doedee, Jordon Sweet, Josh Carmichael. Pictures: AFL Photos

Every Thursday AFL.com.au presents Inside Trading, with breaking news and the best analysis of the AFL trade landscape covering contracts, re-signings, free agents, the AFL Draft and industry insights.

FREE AGENTS LIST DWINDLING

RESTRICTED free agents Ben McKay, Tom Doedee and Jade Gresham are among 48 remaining players on the free agency list this year as clubs wait on the top-liners' big decisions.

The free agency list has more than halved in players since it was officially released by the AFL in April, with Doedee, McKay and Gresham the only remaining restricted free agents.



Doedee is weighing Brisbane's interest against a shorter-term offer from Adelaide, while McKay has been fielding interest from Essendon, Sydney, Hawthorn and Port Adelaide. Gresham has also been linked to the Bombers and Hawks.

The other 45 players who qualify as free agents are in the unrestricted banding, meaning they are able to take up an offer from a rival club without their own club being able to match a bid. A number of the remaining group may also be delisted or retire at the end of their finals campaigns.

Learn More 32:48

Discounting the players who have already announced they will be retiring at the end of the season, the group includes Melbourne's James Jordon who is waiting until the end of the year to make his call, Greater Western Sydney ruckman Matt Flynn who has attracted interest from West Coast, North ruckman Todd Goldstein who could take up rival interest and Carlton's Jack Silvagni, who has been offered a new deal by the Blues.

Port Adelaide free agent Scott Lycett is tipped to be at a new club in 2023.

Sydney defender Lewis Melican is expected to stay at the Swans on a new deal, while veterans Tom Hawkins (Geelong), Levi Casboult (Gold Coast) and Liam Shiels (North Melbourne) are set to extend at their respective clubs.



Seven free agents changed clubs at the end of the 2022 season. – Callum Twomey

DOGS HOPING FOR SWEET RESULT

THE WESTERN Bulldogs still have an offer on the table for in-demand big man Jordon Sweet, but the club doesn't expect the improving ruckman to decide on his future until after Footscray's VFL finals campaign.

Sweet has endured a frustrating season deputising to All-Australian ruckman Tim English, having played just 11 senior games in his five years on the club's list and having not cracked Luke Beveridge's AFL team since July last year.

However, the 25-year-old has become as one of the VFL's best ruck options and has averaged a competition-high 43.1 hitouts per game as well as 13.6 disposals and 5.2 tackles to emerge on the radar of a host of AFL clubs.

Speaking on AFL.com.au's trade and draft show Gettable this week, Western Bulldogs list and recruiting manager Sam Power said the club remained hopeful Sweet would recommit at the Whitten Oval.

Jordon Sweet in action during the round 20 VFL match between Footscray and North Melbourne at ETU Stadium, August 5, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. Picture: AFL Photos

"We've had a deal on the table for Jordon for the majority of the year," Power told Gettable.

"He's had a really good and consistent year at VFL level. He's really improved his game, which is a credit to him and the work he's put in. It's just unfortunate he's sitting behind a very good ruckman and the All-Australian ruckman.

DRAFT HUB Click here for the latest draft news

"Tim English played every game this year, which made it hard for Jordon. But we really want to keep Jordon. We see him as having a bright future, so hopefully we're able to get something done.

"Clearly, there's generally a bit of movement from a ruck perspective across the last few years. That seems like it may happen again this year. But from our end, our priority is to keep Jordon. We can see the bright future that he has."

Sweet will play in Footscray's VFL semi-final against Box Hill on Saturday morning, with the Bulldogs still yet to get an indication as to whether he will ultimately depart the club at season's end.

FOLLOW THE VFL ACTION All the state league stats and match coverage

"He hasn't (indicated), no," Power said.

"He really enjoys the club. He loves the club – his old man was a Bulldogs supporter – so there's this connection to the Bulldogs. He can see that he's improved and the development has been good for him.

"At the moment, where it sits is that VFL finals are going on and it's really just allowing him to play VFL finals and put his best foot forward. Hopefully, he can take Footscray as far as they can go." – Riley Beveridge

PIE SET TO STAY

Josh Carmichael is set to secure a new deal at Collingwood for 2024.

The 23-year-old is understood to have been given the indication that a contract extension will be finalised in the coming weeks.

Carmichael played seven games in 2022 after being selected in the Mid-Season Rookie Draft, but has been starved of opportunity this year despite dominant VFL form, managing only one AFL appearance when he was the sub in round three.

The Merbein product didn't play in Saturday’s VFL final loss to Williamstown due to concussion and won't play again this year unless he is recalled at senior level after the reserves were eliminated.

Learn More 01:32

Carmichael was included in the 26-man AFL squad a handful of times across a year where he averaged 22.2 disposals and kicked 18 goals from 17 appearances.

Rival clubs are understood to have kept a close eye on Carmichael through the season. Essendon, Adelaide and West Coast were all interested last year when he burst onto the scene with West Adelaide in the SANFL, with his proven but limited AFL form keeping clubs monitoring his contract status.

The Magpies aren't expected to make any list decisions until after the AFL finals series, but Carmichael is set to remain at the AIA Centre. Trent Bianco, Trey Ruscoe and Will Kelly all face uncertain futures. – Josh Gabelich

THE DRURY'S IN

NORTH Melbourne has signed last year's top rookie pick Blake Drury to a one-year rookie extension, as the Kangaroos weigh up a host of list management calls ahead of an important off-season for the club.

Drury – the No.1 selection from last season's rookie draft – was used at either end of the ground at both AFL and VFL level this year, playing four senior games after making his debut back in May.

Blake Drury receives his jumper from Alastair Clarkson before the R8 match between North Melbourne and St Kilda at Marvel Stadium on May 7, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

But the 177cm option will be at Arden Street next season, as North Melbourne works through a number of contract decisions ahead of a summer that could be defined by Ben McKay's free agency call.

McKay has significant interest from a host of teams including Hawthorn, Essendon, Port Adelaide and Sydney and his likely departure could help the Kangaroos net a first-round pick as compensation.– Riley Beveridge

ANOTHER NO.1 PICK IN THE FAMILY?

MIDFIELDER Finn O'Sullivan is shaping as an early leading contender to be next year's No.1 draft pick as the gun ball-getter finishes his bottom-age season in top form.

O'Sullivan, from Koroit, played for Vic Country in the under-18 championships this year but plays with the Oakleigh Chargers in the Coates Talent League because he is at boarding school at Xavier College in Melbourne.

The 17-year-old is developing as a quality inside/outside midfielder and is closing his 2023 campaign in top form, gathering 24 disposals, nine tackles and 11 inside-50s in the Chargers' win in the wildcard round on Sunday.

Finn O'Sullivan during the U18 Boys Championships match between Vic Country and Vic Metro, Ikon Park, June 16. Picture: AFL Photos

It follows 27 disposals the previous week against the Sandringham Dragons, with O'Sullivan averaging 24 disposals in his seven games for Oakleigh this season.

O'Sullivan already has close ties to the top level. He is a cousin of Carlton star Sam Walsh and plays in a very similar manner to the Blues' vice-captain and 2018 No.1 draft pick, with O'Sullivan also having longer football bloodlines, with his grandfather being former Collingwood player Murray Batt.

Next year is already shaping as a quality midfield class, with fellow Charger Jagga Smith impressing this season, Brisbane father-son prospect Levi Ashcroft dominant again last weekend (34 disposals and two goals for Sandringham) and Eastern Ranges big-bodied on-baller Josh Smillie also looming as a top-end prospect.

South Australian midfielder Sid Draper also won All-Australian honours as an under-18 after a consistent carnival. – Callum Twomey

SUN TO SEEK NEW HOME

Gold Coast key forward Chris Burgess is expected to look for a new home during the off-season after winning back-to-back Jim 'Frosty' Miller Medals.

The 27-year-old is contracted at the Suns in 2024, but it is understood the South Australian will explore a fresh start after being starved of opportunities across the past two seasons, managing only three AFL appearances despite dominant form in the reserves.

Two clubs have shown genuine interest in Burgess, with a couple of others keeping tabs on the West Adelaide product.

Learn More 01:37

Adelaide has maintained an interest in Burgess since he joined Gold Coast along with Josh Corbett as a pre-draft selection at the end of 2018, while St Kilda has also kept tabs at different times. Brisbane, Richmond, West Coast and Hawthorn are other clubs considering key forwards this off-season.

Gold Coast is believed to be open to keeping Burgess, but the Suns are stacked with key forward depth and likely to offload some players to help acquire the draft points required to secure the four academy products they want to select in November, including underage star Jed Walter who is expected to play plenty of senior football under Damien Hardwick next year.

TRADE HUB All the latest player movement news

Mabior Chol has two years to run on the contract he signed when he moved from Richmond, but as Gettable revealed last week, he is assessing the market after falling behind Levi Casboult – who is expected to secure another contract once the dust settles on the season – in the pecking order, with the forward line built around Ben King and Jack Lukosius.

After booting 63 goals in 2022, Burgess is up to 55.20 from 18 appearances this season, kicking four more in last weekend’s qualifying final win over Brisbane at Heritage Bank Stadium.

Mabior Chol looks dejected after the round 24 match between North Melbourne and Gold Coast at Blundstone Arena, August 26, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Burgess has played 36 AFL games for the Suns across five seasons in Queensland, but managed only one in 2023 after just two last year, despite dominant VFL form, and is set to find a new home. – Josh Gabelich

SWANS VETERAN COULD PLAY ON

SYDNEY could go around again with veteran forward Sam Reid as the Swans look to retain some experience in their key-position stocks following the recent retirement of Lance Franklin.

Reid has missed the entire 2023 season after battling a significant hamstring injury he sustained on the eve of the campaign, but played a key role in Sydney's journey to last year's Grand Final.

Set to turn 32 in December, Reid is yet to renew his contract beyond this season. However, speaking on AFL.com.au's trade and draft show Gettable last week, his manager Paul Connors said he remained a chance to play on in 2024.

"Sam Reid's a really interesting one," Connors told Gettable.

"With 'Buddy' retiring, key forwards are bloody hard to get. I reckon the Swans have a belief that they're a bit young and I reckon someone like Sam Reid, when he's up and running, he plays back and forward … he could complement Hayden McLean and Joel Amartey really well." – Riley Beveridge

Learn More 36:30

TRADE DOCO PAUSED

THE FOCUS on this year's trade period will again be immense but without the documentary cameras this time around.

Show Me The Money has tracked leading players and agents over the past two trade and free agency periods, including going behind-the-scenes for major moves of Rory Lobb, Brodie Grundy, Jack Bowes, Jacob Hopper, Griffin Logue, Adam Cerra and Bobby Hill.

DRAFT HUB Click here for the latest draft news

The first season aired for the 2021 exchange period as a four-part series before a documentary length production was also screened on Stan last year covering the 2022 player movement period.

However, the series will not be back for a 2023 edition this trade period as another busy month of players switching clubs is in store.

It is expected to return in a format next year, with likely a number of potential options and avenues for its broadcast. – Callum Twomey