Xavier Duursma in action during an Essendon training session at The Hangar on April 9, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

ESSENDON has suffered an injury blow, with recruit Xavier Duursma out for at least four weeks after injuring his quad at training on Wednesday.

Duursma has impressed for the Bombers this year since crossing from Port Adelaide, but will now be sidelined for a month.

Essendon play Greater Western Sydney this Saturday before games against North Melbourne, Richmond and Gold Coast.

Duursma has averaged 19 disposals this season, including a season high of 26 against the Power in round four, and kicked four goals in eight games.

The Bombers currently sit in fifth spot with four wins, two losses and the Anzac Day draw against Collingwood.

While Duursma will miss the Giants clash on Saturday, Jye Caldwell trained on Wednesday and is expected to face his former club despite being substituted out last week's win over West Coast due to calf tightness.

After missing the Eagles game due to a knee injury, ruckman Sam Draper is also pushing for a return. He had his leg strapped and he looked proppy early in Wednesday's training, with a call to be made on Thursday.

Young defender Zach Reid (hamstring) could return via the VFL.