Check out the line-ups for Thursday night's big clash between Carlton and Melbourne

Jack Martin, Bailey Laurie, Mitch McGovern. Pictures: AFL Photos

CARLTON will welcome back Jack Martin and Mitch McGovern for Thursday night's blockbuster against Melbourne, but defender Caleb Marchbank has fallen short in his attempt to overcome a back injury.

Martin will play his first game of the season after recovering from a hamstring injury, while McGovern (hamstring) has also proved his fitness.

But Marchbank will miss at least another week, while Zac Williams (glute) will also miss out.

Brodie Kemp (who had 25 disposals and 13 marks in the VFL last week) and Ollie Hollands have been recalled by the Blues, while Lewis Young, Orazio Fantasia and David Cuningham have all been dropped.

The Dees have made just one change, recalling premiership defender Jake Bowey and dropping Bailey Laurie, who was the sub for last week's win over Geelong.

Bowey sustained a hamstring injury against Sydney in Opening Round and has missed the past eight weeks but is straight back into the side for the clash at the MCG.

THURSDAY, MAY 9

Carlton v Melbourne at the MCG, 7.30pm AEST

CARLTON

In: B.Kemp, M.McGovern, O.Hollands, J.Martin

Out: Le.Young (omitted), Z.Williams (glute), O.Fantasia (omitted), D.Cuningham (omitted)

Last week's sub: Matt Kennedy

MELBOURNE

In: J.Bowey

Out: B.Laurie (omitted)

Last week's sub: Bailey Laurie