Jake Bowey will be immediately recalled to Melbourne's side after recovering from a shoulder injury sustained in Opening Round

Jake Bowey in action during match between Sydney and Melbourne at the SCG in the Opening Round, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

JAKE Bowey will be immediately recalled to Melbourne's side to face Carlton on Thursday night after proving his fitness following shoulder surgery.

Bowey sustained the injury against Sydney in Opening Round and has missed the past eight weeks, but Demons coach Simon Goodwin said the premiership defender was ready to go.

"Jake Bowey who's been out for a while, he's done an incredible job in his rehab, he’ll play," Goodwin said.

"The work he's done, the physical preparation to get himself back in this position - we're really confident with his training the last few weeks that he's ready to go.

"We've got some selection decisions to make around that.

"I think that's exciting for our club. He's a high quality player."

