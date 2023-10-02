Todd Goldstein during the round 21 match between North Melbourne and Melbourne at Blundstone Arena, August 6, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

VETERAN ruckman Todd Goldstein has chosen Essendon as his new home after informing North Melbourne of his decision to leave last month.

The 35-year-old met with Collingwood and had attracted interest from St Kilda but has opted to reunite with former coach Brad Scott at the Bombers.

With journeyman ruckman Andrew Phillips retiring and Sam Draper recovering from hip surgery, Goldstein is set to play a role in red and black in 2024.

>> LISTEN LIVE to AFL Trade Radio from 7am-6pm AEDT each weekday

As flagged in Inside Trading last month, Essendon has been the front runner for Goldstein’s services since he signalled his intention to play on.

Learn More 00:50

Goldstein was overlooked for Alastair Clarkson's first game in charge of North Melbourne in favour of Tristan Xerri, but then returned the following week and played 20 games in his final season at Arden Street.

The Victorian has played at least 20 games in all but two seasons – and never less than 17 – since he became a mainstay in his third season in 2010.

TRADE HUB All the latest player movement news

The Bombers are set to land two North Melbourne free agents this off-season with in-demand key defender Ben McKay choosing Essendon over Hawthorn and Sydney ahead of preliminary final weekend.

The 2023 free agency window opens on Friday morning.