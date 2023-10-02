NORTH Melbourne gun Jasmine Garner has kept hold of her lead in the AFL Coaches Association's AFLW champion player of the year award after polling for a fifth consecutive week, taking six votes from the Roos' convincing win over Greater Western Sydney.
However, Garner's lead shortened slightly as Richmond's Monique Conti moved one vote closer, receiving seven votes in the Tigers' loss to Fremantle.
>> SCROLL DOWN FOR ALL THE VOTES AND THE FULL LEADERBOARD
And Melbourne skipper Kate Hore is just two points further back after scoring a perfect 10 in the win against Geelong that kept the Demons' undefeated start to the season rolling along.
At the season's halfway mark there are still plenty of players in contention within a top-notch game or two from top spot.
GEELONG v MELBOURNE
RICHMOND v FREMANTLE
CARLTON v SYDNEY
WESTERN BULLDOGS v ST KILDA
WEST COAST v PORT ADELAIDE
COLLINGWOOD v ESSENDON
NORTH MELBOURNE v GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
HAWTHORN v BRISBANE
ADELAIDE v GOLD COAST
43 Jasmine Garner (NMFC)
38 Monique Conti (RICH)
36 Kate Hore (MELB)
33 Laura Gardiner (SYD)
32 Tyla Hanks (MELB)
31 Bonnie Toogood (ESS)
30 Ebony Marinoff (ADEL)
30 Charlie Rowbottom (GCFC)
29 Ally Anderson (BL)
28 Alyce Parker (GWS)
28 Ashleigh Riddell (NMFC)
26 Nina Morrison (GEEL)
26 Madison Prespakis (ESS)
25 Claudia Whitfort (GCFC)
24 Anne Hatchard (ADEL)
22 Ally Morphett (SYD)
22 Aine Tighe (FRE)
20 Emily Bates (HAW)
19 Ellie Blackburn (WB)
19 Brittany Bonnici (COLL)
19 Dakota Davidson (BL)
19 Jaimee Lambert (STK)
19 Georgie Prespakis (GEEL)