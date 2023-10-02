The coaches' votes are in for round five of the 2023 season

Monique Conti during the round five AFLW match between Richmond and Fremantle at Ikon Park, September 29, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

NORTH Melbourne gun Jasmine Garner has kept hold of her lead in the AFL Coaches Association's AFLW champion player of the year award after polling for a fifth consecutive week, taking six votes from the Roos' convincing win over Greater Western Sydney.

However, Garner's lead shortened slightly as Richmond's Monique Conti moved one vote closer, receiving seven votes in the Tigers' loss to Fremantle.

And Melbourne skipper Kate Hore is just two points further back after scoring a perfect 10 in the win against Geelong that kept the Demons' undefeated start to the season rolling along.

At the season's halfway mark there are still plenty of players in contention within a top-notch game or two from top spot.

GEELONG v MELBOURNE

10 - Kate Hore (MELB)

8 - Nina Morrison (GEEL)

3 - Karen Paxman (MELB)

3 - Tyla Hanks (MELB)

2 - Lily Mithen (MELB)

2 - Amy McDonald (GEEL)

2 - Olivia Purcell (MELB)

RICHMOND v FREMANTLE

9 - Aine Tighe (FRE)

7 - Angelique Stannett (FRE)

7 - Monique Conti (RICH)

4 - Hayley Miller (FRE)

2 - Kate Dempsey (RICH)

1 - Makaela Tuhakaraina (FRE)

CARLTON v SYDNEY

8 - Laura Gardiner (SYD)

7 - Abbie McKay (CARL)

6 - Mimi Hill (CARL)

5 - Breann Moody (CARL)

2 - Lisa Steane (SYD)

1 - Kerryn Peterson (CARL)

1 - Ally Morphett (SYD)

WESTERN BULLDOGS v ST KILDA

8 - Hannah Priest (STK)

8 - Jesse Tawhiao-Wardlaw (STK)

7 - Ellie Blackburn (WB)

3 - Jaimee Lambert (STK)

2 - Alice Edmonds (WB)

2 - Georgia Patrikios (STK)

WEST COAST v PORT ADELAIDE

9 - Aisling McCarthy (WCE)

9 - Charlotte Thomas (WCE)

5 - Emma Swanson (WCE)

4 - Abbey Dowrick (PORT)

2 - Belinda Smith (WCE)

1 - Gemma Houghton (PORT)

COLLINGWOOD v ESSENDON

9 - Bonnie Toogood (ESS)

8 - Sarah Rowe (COLL)

5 - Madison Prespakis (ESS)

5 - Brittany Bonnici (COLL)

3 - Alana Porter (COLL)

NORTH MELBOURNE v GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

10 - Ashleigh Riddell (NMFC)

8 - Alyce Parker (GWS)

6 - Jasmine Garner (NMFC)

2 - Zarlie Goldsworthy (GWS)

2 - Jenna Bruton (NMFC)

2 - Emma Kearney (NMFC)

HAWTHORN v BRISBANE

8 - Ally Anderson (BL)

8 - Isabel Dawes (BL)

4 - Emily Bates (HAW)

4 - Dakota Davidson (BL)

2 - Jasmine Fleming (HAW)

2 - Tahlia Hickie (BL)

1 - Bridie Hipwell (HAW)

1 - Catherine Svarc (BL)

ADELAIDE v GOLD COAST

9 - Anne Hatchard (ADEL)

7 - Chelsea Biddell (ADEL)

7 - Madison Newman (ADEL)

5 - Charlie Rowbottom (GCFC)

1 - Zoe Prowse (ADEL)

1 - Lucy Single (GCFC)

43 Jasmine Garner (NMFC)

38 Monique Conti (RICH)

36 Kate Hore (MELB)

33 Laura Gardiner (SYD)

32 Tyla Hanks (MELB)

31 Bonnie Toogood (ESS)

30 Ebony Marinoff (ADEL)

30 Charlie Rowbottom (GCFC)

29 Ally Anderson (BL)

28 Alyce Parker (GWS)

28 Ashleigh Riddell (NMFC)

26 Nina Morrison (GEEL)

26 Madison Prespakis (ESS)

25 Claudia Whitfort (GCFC)

24 Anne Hatchard (ADEL)

22 Ally Morphett (SYD)

22 Aine Tighe (FRE)

20 Emily Bates (HAW)

19 Ellie Blackburn (WB)

19 Brittany Bonnici (COLL)

19 Dakota Davidson (BL)

19 Jaimee Lambert (STK)

19 Georgie Prespakis (GEEL)