Monique Conti during the round five AFLW match between Richmond and Fremantle at Ikon Park, September 29, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

NORTH Melbourne gun Jasmine Garner has kept hold of her lead in the AFL Coaches Association's AFLW champion player of the year award after polling for a fifth consecutive week, taking six votes from the Roos' convincing win over Greater Western Sydney.

However, Garner's lead shortened slightly as Richmond's Monique Conti moved one vote closer, receiving seven votes in the Tigers' loss to Fremantle.

And Melbourne skipper Kate Hore is just two points further back after scoring a perfect 10 in the win against Geelong that kept the Demons' undefeated start to the season rolling along.

At the season's halfway mark there are still plenty of players in contention within a top-notch game or two from top spot.

GEELONG v MELBOURNE

10 - Kate Hore (MELB)
8 - Nina Morrison (GEEL)
3 - Karen Paxman (MELB)
3 - Tyla Hanks (MELB)
2 - Lily Mithen (MELB)
2 - Amy McDonald (GEEL)
2 - Olivia Purcell (MELB)
 

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:42

    Skipper chips in after Pearce's helping hand

    Kate Hore adds to her side's fast start after a brilliant mark and assist from Lauren Pearce

    AFLW
  • 00:42

    Bannan hustles and bustles before feeding Zanker

    Alyssa Bannan applies some stellar pressure and sets up a goal for livewire Eden Zanker

    AFLW
  • 00:39

    Nifty Nina claws Cats back with dazzling finish

    Nina Morrison continues her hot form with a stunning goal to create some much-needed momentum

    AFLW
  • 00:56

    Moloney catching fire with more clunks and goals

    Aishling Moloney makes her presence felt with a host of strong grabs to go alongside three goals

    AFLW
  • 06:00

    AFLW Highlights: Geelong v Melbourne

    The Cats and Demons clash in round five of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 01:46

    Hore scores four in yet another masterclass

    Melbourne skipper Kate Hore showcases her brilliant best once again with a flashy four-goal outing

    AFLW
  • 04:41

    AFLW full post-match, R5: Cats

    Watch Geelong's press conference after round five's match against Melbourne

    AFLW
  • 04:06

    AFLW full post-match, R5: Demons

    Watch Melbourne's press conference after round five's match against Geelong

    AFLW
  • 10:23

    AFLW Mini-Match: Geelong v Melbourne

    Extended highlights of the Cats and Demons clash in round five of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW

RICHMOND v FREMANTLE

9 - Aine Tighe (FRE)
7 - Angelique Stannett (FRE)
7 - Monique Conti (RICH)
4 - Hayley Miller (FRE)
2 - Kate Dempsey (RICH)
1 - Makaela Tuhakaraina (FRE)
 

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:39

    Miller magic to kick things off

    Hayley Miller strikes gold to get her side off to the perfect start

    AFLW
  • 00:43

    Terrific Tighe turns one to perfection

    Aine Tighe continues her hot form with a stunning major in the first term

    AFLW
  • 00:43

    Tuhakaraina tantalises with lethal finish

    Fremantle piles on more pain as Makaela Tuhakaraina chimes in with a stunning goal

    AFLW
  • 00:29

    Could East's tackle go south after this action?

    Fremantle's Dana East may attract MRO attention after this tackling action on Jemima Woods

    AFLW
  • 00:51

    Brilliant Brennan and Jones finally get Tigers ticking

    Richmond creates some much-needed momentum after some crafty goals from Katie Brennan and Courtney Jones

    AFLW
  • 05:34

    AFLW Highlights: Richmond v Fremantle

    The Tigers and Dockers clash in round five of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 03:56

    AFLW full post-match, R5: Tigers

    Watch Richmond's press conference after round five's match against Fremantle

    AFLW
  • 03:06

    AFLW full post-match, R5: Dockers

    Watch Fremantle's press conference after round five's match against Richmond

    AFLW
  • 10:19

    AFLW Mini-Match: Richmond v Fremantle

    Extended highlights of the Tigers and Dockers clash in round five of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW

CARLTON v SYDNEY

8 - Laura Gardiner (SYD)
7 - Abbie McKay (CARL)
6 - Mimi Hill (CARL)
5 - Breann Moody (CARL)
2 - Lisa Steane (SYD)
1 - Kerryn Peterson (CARL)
1 - Ally Morphett (SYD)
 

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:42

    Moody's major lands Blues the perfect start

    Breann Moody kicks an opportunistic goal to give Carlton the early lead

    AFLW
  • 00:48

    Privitelli provides the finish as Sydney hits the front

    Rebecca Privitelli kicks her first goal of the match as the Swans take the lead

    AFLW
  • 00:43

    Fitzpatrick fires it through as Blues extend lead

    Erone Fitzpatrick kicks a brilliant goal on the run as Carlton continues its momentum

    AFLW
  • 00:48

    Velardo leaves the field following brutal collision

    Amelia Velardo leaves the contest after a suspected rib injury following this incident

    AFLW
  • 02:56

    AFLW last two mins: Blues hold on as Swans dig deep

    The thrilling final moments between Carlton and Sydney in round five

    AFLW
  • 05:51

    AFLW full post-match, R5: Swans

    Watch Sydney's press conference after round five's match against Carlton

    AFLW
  • 04:23

    AFLW full post-match, R5: Blues

    Watch Carlton's press conference after round five's match against Sydney

    AFLW
  • 05:34

    AFLW Highlights: Carlton v Sydney

    The Blues and Swans clash in round five of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 10:18

    AFLW Mini-Match: Carlton v Sydney

    Extended highlights of the Blues and Swans clash in round five of the 2023 NAB AFL Women's Competition

    AFLW

WESTERN BULLDOGS v ST KILDA

8 - Hannah Priest (STK)
8 - Jesse Tawhiao-Wardlaw (STK)
7 - Ellie Blackburn (WB)
3 - Jaimee Lambert (STK)
2 - Alice Edmonds (WB)
2 - Georgia Patrikios (STK)
 

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:39

    Wonderful Wardlaw pair brings up milestone

    Jesse Wardlaw kicks the opening two majors to reach 50 career goals

    AFLW
  • 00:37

    Exon drills a pearler after gutsy Guttridge crashes through

    Nat Exon crumbs and converts with class after Darcy Guttridge makes a terrific aerial contest

    AFLW
  • 00:32

    Dogs bite back through pair of cracking curlers

    Kirsty Lamb and Rocky Cranston snap through back-to-back benders to lead the response

    AFLW
  • 00:55

    Edmonds gets a taste and sees double

    Alice Edmonds earns her long-awaited first career goal and nails through another just moments later

    AFLW
  • 00:38

    Berry collects and delivers in style to keep Dogs hunting

    Deanna Berry roves at pace and finds the big sticks at a timely moment

    AFLW
  • 04:48

    AFLW Highlights: Western Bulldogs v St Kilda

    The Bulldogs and Saints clash in round five of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 04:13

    AFLW full post-match, R5: Saints

    Watch St Kilda's press conference after round five's match against Western Bulldogs

    AFLW
  • 07:37

    AFLW full post-match, R5: Bulldogs

    Watch Western Bulldogs' press conference after round five's match against St Kilda

    AFLW
  • 10:14

    AFLW Mini-Match: Western Bulldogs v St Kilda

    Extended highlights of the Bulldogs and Saints clash in round 5 of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW

WEST COAST v PORT ADELAIDE

9 - Aisling McCarthy (WCE)
9 - Charlotte Thomas (WCE)
5 - Emma Swanson (WCE)
4 - Abbey Dowrick (PORT)
2 - Belinda Smith (WCE)
1 - Gemma Houghton (PORT)
 

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:33

    McCarthy magic gets Eagles rolling

    Aisling McCarthy slots this ripping goal to give her side the opener against the Power

    AFLW
  • 00:33

    Keryk converts to give Power the lead

    Madeline Keryk puts through this brilliant goal which gives her side a quarter-time lead

    AFLW
  • 00:42

    Sensational Gibson puts Eagles back in front

    Kellie Gibson kicks this crucial goal late in the second term to give her side the edge heading into the second half

    AFLW
  • 00:24

    Clever Phillips keeps Power in touch

    Erin Phillips kicks this late third-quarter goal to give her side some momentum heading into the last term

    AFLW
  • 04:59

    AFLW Highlights: West Coast v Port Adelaide

    The Eagles and Power clash in round five of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 03:01

    AFLW full post-match, R5: Power

    Watch Port Adelaide's press conference after round five's match against West Coast

    AFLW
  • 02:26

    AFLW full post-match, R5: Eagles

    Watch West Coast's press conference after round five's match against Port Adelaide

    AFLW
  • 10:10

    AFLW Mini-Match: West Coast v Port Adelaide

    Extended highlights of the Eagles and Power clash in round five of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW

COLLINGWOOD v ESSENDON

9 - Bonnie Toogood (ESS)
8 - Sarah Rowe (COLL)
5 - Madison Prespakis (ESS)
5 - Brittany Bonnici (COLL)
3 - Alana Porter (COLL)
 

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:38

    Typical Toogood looking ominous with first major

    Bonnie Toogood continues her hot form by snaring the opening goal of the game

    AFLW
  • 00:37

    Super Sheridan swings one to perfection

    Aishling Sheridan spirals a crafty kick towards the big sticks to earn her side's first major

    AFLW
  • 00:50

    Porter puts on the jets in epic race and soccer finish

    Alana Porter shows off her speedy wheels in this eye-catching chase and goal

    AFLW
  • 00:34

    Fowler finds long-awaited first AFLW goal

    Erica Fowler gets surrounded by teammates after notching her maiden major in the big league

    AFLW
  • 00:27

    Morris musters gold as Pies look home

    Eleri Morris piles on more pain for the Dons with this clever major

    AFLW
  • 01:28

    Concerns for luckless Don after concussion blow

    Bombers utility Sophie Alexander leaves the field on a stretcher after copping a worrying head knock in this contest

    AFLW
  • 04:59

    AFLW Highlights: Collingwood v Essendon

    The Magpies and Bombers clash in round five of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 05:27

    AFLW full post-match, R5: Magpies

    Watch Collingwood's press conference after round five's match against Essendon

    AFLW
  • 08:54

    AFLW full post-match, R5: Bombers

    Watch Essendon's press conference after round five's match against Collingwood

    AFLW
  • 10:41

    AFLW Mini-Match: Collingwood v Essendon

    Extended highlights of the Magpies and Bombers clash in round five of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW

NORTH MELBOURNE v GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

10 - Ashleigh Riddell (NMFC)
8 - Alyce Parker (GWS)
6 - Jasmine Garner (NMFC)
2 - Zarlie Goldsworthy (GWS)
2 - Jenna Bruton (NMFC)
2 - Emma Kearney (NMFC)
 

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:30

    Garner breaks through for Roos

    Jasmine Garner ends the deadlock with this brilliant finish during the second quarter

    AFLW
  • 00:24

    Eddey gives Roos reward for effort

    Bella Eddey nails this ripping snap goal to extend her side's lead in the fourth term

    AFLW
  • 00:30

    Pullar puts the cherry on top

    Lulu Pullar seals the win for the Roos with this sensational last-gasp effort on the goal line

    AFLW
  • 04:09

    AFLW Highlights: North Melbourne v GWS

    The Kangaroos and Giants clash in round five of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 10:03

    AFLW Mini-Match: North Melbourne v GWS

    Extended highlights of the Kangaroos and Giants clash in round five of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW

HAWTHORN v BRISBANE

8 - Ally Anderson (BL)
8 - Isabel Dawes (BL)
4 - Emily Bates (HAW)
4 - Dakota Davidson (BL)
2 - Jasmine Fleming (HAW)
2 - Tahlia Hickie (BL)
1 - Bridie Hipwell (HAW)
1 - Catherine Svarc (BL)
 

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:25

    Bodey bursts out of the blocks against former club

    Greta Bodey kicks this brilliant goal against her ex-side to give the Hawks an early jump

    AFLW
  • 00:24

    Hipwell delight keeps Hawks rolling

    Bridie Hipwell slams this goal through to extend her side's lead during the second quarter

    AFLW
  • 00:27

    Desperate Dawes tackle sparks Lions

    Isabel Dawes produces this sensational last-gasp tackle and slams it home for her side

    AFLW
  • 00:24

    Dawes' runner puts game to bed

    Isabel Dawes chimes in with another fantastic goal to seal the win for the Lions late in the fourth term

    AFLW
  • 04:15

    AFLW Highlights: Hawthorn v Brisbane

    The Hawks and Lions clash in round five of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 10:15

    AFLW Mini-Match: Hawthorn v Brisbane

    Extended highlights of the Hawks and Lions clash in round five of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW

ADELAIDE v GOLD COAST

9 - Anne Hatchard (ADEL)
7 - Chelsea Biddell (ADEL)
7 - Madison Newman (ADEL)
5 - Charlie Rowbottom (GCFC)
1 - Zoe Prowse (ADEL)
1 - Lucy Single (GCFC)
 

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:56

    Gould's insane triple treat gets Crows flying

    Caitlin Gould nails two classy majors and sets up another in an incredible early showing

    AFLW
  • 00:38

    Dupuy finds time in the heat with super snap

    Jacqui Dupuy drills a ripping goal from the angle after a clever crumb

    AFLW
  • 00:32

    Ponter perfection brings delight in special 50th

    Danielle Ponter gathers and finishes with typical prowess in her milestone game

    AFLW
  • 00:32

    Duking Dupuy caps off slick Suns play

    Jacqui Dupuy converts a brilliant contested grab after Gold Coast's swift centre clearance

    AFLW
  • 00:33

    Ponter pops up again with smarts and class

    Danielle Ponter takes the advantage and snaps her second in her 50th game

    AFLW
  • 04:09

    AFLW Highlights: Adelaide v Gold Coast

    The Crows and Suns clash in round five of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 10:15

    AFLW Mini-Match: Adelaide v Gold Coast

    Extended highlights of the Crows and Suns clash in round 5 of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW

43    Jasmine Garner    (NMFC)
38    Monique Conti    (RICH)
36    Kate Hore    (MELB)
33    Laura Gardiner    (SYD)
32    Tyla Hanks    (MELB)
31    Bonnie Toogood    (ESS)
30    Ebony Marinoff    (ADEL)
30    Charlie Rowbottom    (GCFC)
29    Ally Anderson    (BL)
28    Alyce Parker    (GWS)
28    Ashleigh Riddell    (NMFC)
26    Nina Morrison    (GEEL)
26    Madison Prespakis    (ESS)
25    Claudia Whitfort    (GCFC)
24    Anne Hatchard    (ADEL)
22    Ally Morphett    (SYD)
22    Aine Tighe    (FRE)
20    Emily Bates    (HAW)
19    Ellie Blackburn    (WB)
19    Brittany Bonnici    (COLL)
19    Dakota Davidson    (BL)
19    Jaimee Lambert    (STK)
19    Georgie Prespakis    (GEEL)