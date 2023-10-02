The Match Review is in for round five of the AFLW season

Nicola Xenos during the round 5 match between the Western Bulldogs and St Kilda at Whitten Oval, September 29, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

ST KILDA'S Nicola Xenos has been handed a one-match ban by the AFLW Match Review for striking Western Bulldog Elisabeth Georgostathis last Friday.

The action was deemed to be careless conduct, medium impact and high contact, resulting in the decision that will see Xenos ruled out of the Saints clash this Saturday's with Hawthorn.

Four other players were handed financial sanctions arising from incidents in round five.

Tigers Emelia Yassir (rough conduct) and Katelyn Cox (striking) both recieved $400 fines from Richmond's loss to Fremantle.

Katelyn Cox during the round five AFLW match between Richmond and Fremantle at Ikon Park, on September 29, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Aishling Moloney of Geelong was fines $200 for attemting to trip Melbourne's Casey Sherriff, while veteran North Melbourne skipper Emma Kearney is also $200 out of pocket for misconduct.