ST KILDA'S Nicola Xenos has been handed a one-match ban by the AFLW Match Review for striking Western Bulldog Elisabeth Georgostathis last Friday.
The action was deemed to be careless conduct, medium impact and high contact, resulting in the decision that will see Xenos ruled out of the Saints clash this Saturday's with Hawthorn.
Four other players were handed financial sanctions arising from incidents in round five.
Tigers Emelia Yassir (rough conduct) and Katelyn Cox (striking) both recieved $400 fines from Richmond's loss to Fremantle.
Aishling Moloney of Geelong was fines $200 for attemting to trip Melbourne's Casey Sherriff, while veteran North Melbourne skipper Emma Kearney is also $200 out of pocket for misconduct.