Ella Heads and Lauren Wakfer are the round five nominees for the 2023 AFLW Rising Star award

Ella Heads and Lauren Wakfer are the 2023 AFLW Rising Star nominees for round five. Picture: AFL Media

SYDNEY defender Ella Heads and West Coast ruck Lauren Wakfer have been nominated for the 2023 AFLW Rising Star award for their performances during round five.

Heads took 10 marks to go along with her 18 disposals against Carlton on Friday. She also had a game-high 380m gained against the Blues.

This is Heads' first Rising Star nomination after she played every game in season seven, 2022.

Learn More 00:56

Wakfer was drafted to the Eagles ahead of season seven, 2022, but sat out that season due to an ACL injury.

The 19-year-old has become the Eagles' first-choice ruck this season, with Wakfer managing 14 hitouts, six clearances, seven tackles and 14 disposals against Port Adelaide on Friday night.

It's Wakfer's first Rising Star nomination.