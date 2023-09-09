Fremantle wingman Liam Henry has settled on St Kilda as his preferred home in 2024

Liam Henry in action during Fremantle's clash with Collingwood in round 18, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

LIAM Henry has settled on his preferred new home, with the Fremantle speedster believed to have selected St Kilda.

The Dockers wingman had informed the club he was going to explore his trade options in Melbourne, with the Saints and Hawks pursuing him.

He had met with both clubs at the end of the Dockers' season and taken time to come to his call, with the Saints understood to be where he wants to play in 2024 and beyond.

The 22-year-old sprung to some of his career-best form in the second half of this season with the Dockers.

Henry played 16 games this year, including the last 12 of the Dockers' season, and has notched 43 in his four years at the club having been a top-10 pick in 2019.

The trade period begins in October.