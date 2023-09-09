The Giants will be without Stephen Coniglio for their elimination final against the Saints

Stephen Coniglio handpasses the ball during the match between Port Adelaide and Greater Western Sydney at Adelaide Oval in round 22, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney has been hit with a massive late out ahead of Saturday's elimination final against St Kilda at the MCG.

Star midfielder Stephen Coniglio has been ruled out due to an eye injury and replaced by Xavier O'Halloran.

The 29-year-old suffered the injury at training on Thursday but travelled to Melbourne in a bid to prove his fitness in time to face the Saints.

Coniglio played his 200th game in the round 24 win over Carlton to secure a finals berth in Adam Kingsley's first season at the helm.

St Kilda v Greater Western Sydney at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST

LATE CHANGES

St Kilda: Nil

Greater Western Sydney: Stephen Coniglio, replaced in the selected side by Xavier O’Halloran

SUBSTITUTES

St Kilda: Liam Stocker

Greater Western Sydney: Nick Haynes

The West Australian was included in this year's 44-man All-Australian squad after a career-best season and is expected to finish top three in the Kevin Sheedy Medal.

Earlier on Saturday, St Kilda forward Tim Membrey was withdrawn from the elimination final due to a "personal health matter".