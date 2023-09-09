Jamie Stanton celebrates a goal during Gold Coast's clash against West Coast in round two, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast forward Jamie Stanton has celebrated her 50th AFLW game in magnificent fashion by kicking six goals in the Suns' record-breaking 73-point win over West Coast.

The Suns not only kicked their biggest score in the 15.9 (99) to 4.2 (26) hammering on Saturday, but also the third biggest in League history.

SUNS v EAGLES Full match coverage and stats

The final margin was also Gold Coast's largest – comfortably surpassing its previous best of 34 points against Sydney last season.

In fact, by half-time, Gold Coast had already surpassed its previous best score of 7.7 (49) as it found itself on 8.5 (53) and 51 points clear of West Coast, which had to wait until the seven-minute mark of the third term to kick its first goal.

Stanton had not kicked multiple goals in a game in any of her first 49 matches, yet after 12 minutes the former Lion and Kangaroo had three to her name in a flash. 

She headed into the match with just eight career goals and emerged from it as just the fifth player in AFLW history to kick five goals or more in a match, falling one short of Brooke Lochland's all-time record of seven majors.

Gold Coast kicked the first nine goals of the match, three of which were booted by Jacqueline Dupuy (19 disposals) who teamed up with Stanton and captain Tara Bohanna (four goals) to form an ominous attacking triumvirate.

But the forward line wasn't the only area where the Suns dominated the Eagles, who were completely outplayed all over the park.

Gold Coast smashed West Coast in disposals (295-182), contested possessions (141-88), clearances (43-16) and inside 50s (52-18) to ensure the lopsided scoreline.

The chief instigators behind that obliteration were star midfielders Claudia Whitfort, who finished with 33 disposals (15 contested), six clearances and a goal, and Charlie Rowbottom who registered 33 touches (24 contested), 10 tackles and a whopping 16 clearances.

Compounding the result for West Coast was Eleanor Hartill suffering a concussion and spending majority of the second half on the bench. 

GOLD COAST          4.2     8.5     10.8     15.9 (99)
WEST COAST          0.0     0.2      1.2        4.2 (26)

GOALS
Gold Coast: Stanton 6, Bohanna 4, Dupuy 3, Whitfort, Membrey
West Coast: Gibson 3, Smith 

BEST 
Gold Coast: Rowbottom, Whitfort, Stanton, Dupuy, Bohanna
West Coast: Lewis, Roberts, Swanson, Gibson 

INJURIES 
Gold Coast: Nil
West Coast: Hartill (concussion)

Reports: Nil

Crowd: TBC at Heritage Bank Stadium