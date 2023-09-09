The Suns have proven far too good for the Eagles

Jamie Stanton celebrates a goal during Gold Coast's clash against West Coast in round two, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast forward Jamie Stanton has celebrated her 50th AFLW game in magnificent fashion by kicking six goals in the Suns' record-breaking 73-point win over West Coast.

The Suns not only kicked their biggest score in the 15.9 (99) to 4.2 (26) hammering on Saturday, but also the third biggest in League history.

SUNS v EAGLES Full match coverage and stats

The final margin was also Gold Coast's largest – comfortably surpassing its previous best of 34 points against Sydney last season.

In fact, by half-time, Gold Coast had already surpassed its previous best score of 7.7 (49) as it found itself on 8.5 (53) and 51 points clear of West Coast, which had to wait until the seven-minute mark of the third term to kick its first goal.

Learn More 05:53

Stanton had not kicked multiple goals in a game in any of her first 49 matches, yet after 12 minutes the former Lion and Kangaroo had three to her name in a flash.

She headed into the match with just eight career goals and emerged from it as just the fifth player in AFLW history to kick five goals or more in a match, falling one short of Brooke Lochland's all-time record of seven majors.

Learn More 01:49

Gold Coast kicked the first nine goals of the match, three of which were booted by Jacqueline Dupuy (19 disposals) who teamed up with Stanton and captain Tara Bohanna (four goals) to form an ominous attacking triumvirate.

But the forward line wasn't the only area where the Suns dominated the Eagles, who were completely outplayed all over the park.

Learn More 04:39

Gold Coast smashed West Coast in disposals (295-182), contested possessions (141-88), clearances (43-16) and inside 50s (52-18) to ensure the lopsided scoreline.

The chief instigators behind that obliteration were star midfielders Claudia Whitfort, who finished with 33 disposals (15 contested), six clearances and a goal, and Charlie Rowbottom who registered 33 touches (24 contested), 10 tackles and a whopping 16 clearances.

Learn More 04:22

Compounding the result for West Coast was Eleanor Hartill suffering a concussion and spending majority of the second half on the bench.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:52 Stanton celebrates 50th milestone with thrilling trifecta Jamie Stanton kicks off her 50th game in style with three electrifying goals in the first term

00:42 Dupuy wreaks havoc with two sizzling finishes Jacqui Dupuy extends the Suns' dominant lead with these dazzling back-to-back majors

00:25 Bohanna joins Suns' demolition with gem Gold Coast breaks their all-time scoring record with this Tara Bohanna sparkler

00:38 Gibson ends Eagles' drought with crucial goal Kellie Gibson finds the big sticks to claim West Coast's much-anticipated first major

00:32 West Coast produces stellar two-goal sprint The Eagles steal the spotlight for a moment with these terrific finishes from Belinda Smith and Kellie Gibson

00:30 Stanton and Whitfort combine for fabulous beauty Jamie Stanton handballs the footy off to a running Claudia Whitfort for the goal

04:22 AFLW full post-match, R2: Eagles Watch West Coast's press conference after round two's match against Gold Coast

04:39 AFLW full post-match, R2: Suns Watch Gold Coast's press conference after round two's match against West Coast

05:53 AFLW Highlights: Gold Coast v West Coast The Suns and Eagles clash in round two of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

01:49 Super Stanton sinks six in outrageous slog Gold Coast's Jamie Stanton produces a game she'll never forget with a stunning haul of six goals against the helpless Eagles

GOLD COAST 4.2 8.5 10.8 15.9 (99)

WEST COAST 0.0 0.2 1.2 4.2 (26)

GOALS

Gold Coast: Stanton 6, Bohanna 4, Dupuy 3, Whitfort, Membrey

West Coast: Gibson 3, Smith

BEST

Gold Coast: Rowbottom, Whitfort, Stanton, Dupuy, Bohanna

West Coast: Lewis, Roberts, Swanson, Gibson

INJURIES

Gold Coast: Nil

West Coast: Hartill (concussion)

Reports: Nil

Crowd: TBC at Heritage Bank Stadium