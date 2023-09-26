Massimo D'Ambrosio has told Essendon he wants to move to rival Hawthorn

Massimo D'Ambrosio celebrates a goal with Sam Draper during the R12 match between Essendon and North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium on June 4, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON'S Massimo D'Ambrosio has requested a trade to Hawthorn, with the out-of-contract Bomber keen to make the move next month.

The Bombers had offered D'Ambrosio a one-year contract for next season but the Hawks are understood to have a longer deal on the table, with the 20-year-old understood to have lodged a request to get to Hawthorn.

D'Ambrosio played eight games this season, to add to his eight games from the 2022 season when he was selected by the Bombers mid-year at the rookie draft.

The left-footer's penetrating run and carry has been used in different roles from half-back to half-forward and he kicked the matchwinner against North Melbourne in round 12.

The VFL recruit, having formerly played with Richmond's VFL side, was either the starting substitute or substituted out of Essendon's side in his last five games for the Bombers, however they were keen to keep him, having re-signed fellow rookies Jye Menzie and Kaine Baldwin to one-year deals.

Learn More 00:47

The Hawks have identified D'Ambrosio's run as a need, having missed out on their bid to land Fremantle wingman Liam Henry.

The Trade Period opens on Monday, October 9 and runs through to Wednesday, October 18.