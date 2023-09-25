Join Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards for AFL Daily

Brisbane midfielder Lachie Neale after winning the 2023 Brownlow Medal on September 25, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- Nat and Damo recap a thrilling night of Brownlow action

- Lachie Neale joins an illustrious group of players with multiple Brownlow Medals

- North Melbourne's assistance package

- Andrew Ireland and Matt de Boer join the AFL Commission

HISTORY MADE Lion King Lachie wins second Brownlow in thrilling count

TALKING POINTS Lachie's mystery votes, revenge games, Jezza at it again

GALLERY The best pics from the Brownlow Medal red carpet

BROWNLOW TRACKER Every vote for every player, as it happened

BROWNLOW HUB All you need for footy's night of nights

YOUR CLUB'S BROWNLOW NIGHT Leader, top five, total votes

BEST OF Giants flyer, young Lion win Mark and Goal of the Year

LEADER Inspirational Blue honoured with 2023 Jim Stynes Award

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.